Peter Andre wife and kids: Who is Emily MacDonagh and his kids as Katie Price reveals living arrangements

By Sam Lucas

Peter Andre and wife, Emily MacDonagh on how they met, their adorable kids and Katie Price’s co-parenting their children.

Peter Andre tied the knot with wife Emily MacDonagh back in 2018, and they both now share two cute kids together. Here’s everything you need to know about the loved-up couple as well as Katie Price and Peter’s childre.

Who is Peter’s wife Emily?

Emily Andre, 28, formerly known as Emily MacDonagh tied the knot with Peter in 2015, and they share two children together.

Since her relationship with Peter, the 28-year-old who studied medicine, has bagged herself a gig as the stand-in doctor on Lorraine and also has her own magazine column.

How did Peter and Emily meet?

The pair met in 2010 after Emily’s dad, who is also a doctor, tended to Peter’s kidney stones.

As Peter and Emily were both in relationships, it took two years for them to actually get together. According to reports, Pete was the ultimate traditionalist and asked Emily's father’s permission before taking her on a date.

Peter Andre children with Emily

Peter and Emily have two children together. They welcomed their daughter Amelia, 4, in January 2014 and two years on Emily gave birth to their son Theo in November 2016.

Who are Peter Andre's children with Katie Price?

Peter Andre and Katie Price have two children together, Junior, 13, and Princess, 10.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2005, enjoyed a four-year marriage before a very public spat, which resulted in numerous infidelity accusations being reported in the press.

In recent years, Katie and Peter appear to have been civil, with the pair coparenting their kids together.

Meanwhile, Katie most recently revealed that Junior and Princess now live with Peter, explaining that it’s in their “best interests”.

