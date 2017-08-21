Prince William And Prince Harry Have Filmed Secret Cameos For Star Wars Episode VIII

John Boyega accidentally let the secret slip that a number of famous faces have filmed cameos for the upcoming Star Wars instalment.

John Boyega has confirmed Princes William and Harry and Tom Hardy recorded cameos for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII'.

The 25-year-old actor - who will reprise his role as former Stormtrooper Finn in the sequel - has revealed the royal brothers and the 'Dunkirk' star were both on set at Pinewood Studios last year, but hasn't confirmed or denied that they are set to play Stormtroopers or if their parts have been cut from the movie.



John Boyega plays Finn in the present Star Wars trilogy. Picture | PA

In an interview with the BBC, Boyega joked: "I think they took that scene out."

Moaning about how he's tired of keeping details of the movie under wraps, he added: "I’ve had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man. Tom Hardy was there, too – I said it. I’m sick of hiding this."

In April last year, William and Harry are believed to have been filmed alongside Boyega and Daisy Ridley (Rey).

A source said at the time: "The line given was that they were going to have lunch and a private tour of the rest of the set. What really happened is that the director came over and told them it was time to 'get suited' and off they went to the wardrobe department.



Prince William on the set of Star Wars. Picture | PA

"The princes dressed up in full Stormtrooper gear and filmed a scene in which Rey and Finn infiltrate a secret base.

"The rebel characters are in a lift with Benicio del Toro's character when a group of Stormtroopers enter - two of whom are William and Harry."

A spokesman for the princes "neither confirmed nor denied" the royals' roles, adding: "The princes had a great day showcasing the British talent behind 'Star Wars'."

If William, Harry and Hardy do end up appearing as Stormtroopers, it will be the first celebrity to do so after Daniel Craig - who once featured in a London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch with the princes' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth - appeared as Stormtrooper JB-007 in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015.