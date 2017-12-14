Queen Toff Reveals The Surprising Impact The Jungle Has Had On Her

Reigning Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo had this jungle revelation.

It hasn't even been a week since I'm A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here ended and there's already a huge jungle shaped hole in our lives.

Today the newest Queen of the Jungle Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo took to the This Morning sofa to tell Holly and Phil all about her time down in Snake Rock with her fellow celeb campmates.

They talked about why she decided to head to Australia to take part in the show and she said:

“I’ve a lovely life but I’ve never had a challenge. My friends went off on gap years and I just stayed in London. I never thought I would do the things I did in there. The first Bush Tucker Trial I don’t know how I got through.

By the end, you think the green ants are hideous, I know that I can do the snakes now. It is still shocking but you do get, sort of, more used to it."

But one of her biggest surprises about the jungle was how it worked wonders for her skin.

She confessed to Holly and Phil:

“I have struggled with my skin. For the last ten years, I hide doing television, behind make-up. The amazing thing about the jungle, I’m obviously allergic to something, because my skin hasn’t been like this since I was 12 years old. It’s done an amazing amount.

I’m glad it’s been spoken about. I did take in foundation and I’m not ashamed to say that I cover up my spots. I did find it very embarrassing over the years. I feel a lot more confident as I sit here now.”