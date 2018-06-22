Who is Rio Ferdinand’s girlfriend Kate Wright? From TOWIE, Instagram and real age

Kate Wright has been in a relationship with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his children since January 2017 - but what do we know about the former TOWIE star? Details revealed.

Rio Ferdinand and girlfriend Kate Wright – who have denied they're engaged – have beat the relationship odds and remained a very happy couple.

After meeting through mutual friends in Dubai 2016, the former TOWIE star and World Cup 2018 presenter have struck up a true romance which includes her becoming a step mum to his three children he had with late wife, Rebecca Ellison.

But who is Kate Wright? What is her Instagram and what did she do on TOWIE? Here’s everything you need to know including ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar:

Kate Wright age

Despite there being some confusion around Kate’s age, her date of birth is officially June 3, 1991 - making her 27 years old.

With the former footballer 39 years old, Kate and Rio’s age gap is 12 years.

Kate Wright on Instagram

With nearly 900,000 followers Kate can be found on Instagram at xkatiewright where she often shares her workouts, bikini snaps and beautiful family photos.

Kate Wright on TOWIE and ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar

Kate first appeared on ITV reality show TOWIE in 2015 where she went on to document her troubled relationship with long term boyfriend Dan Edgar.

Filming their ups and downs and eventual breakup, the reality star quit the show to pursue her relationship with Rio in 2017.

Kate is still friends with her former co-stars Danielle Armstrong and Ferne McCann.