Robbie Williams Reveals Health Battle That Left Him In Intensive Care

14 December 2017, 11:33

Robbie Williams Health Scare

The singer revealed the serious reasons that caused him to cancel some tour dates.

Fans of Robbie Williams may recall that earlier in the year the singer had to cancel some tour dates due to unforeseen circumstances.

But now the former Take That star has revealed that he spent a whole week in intensive care after doctors discovered "abnormalities" on his brain.

Russian fans were disappointed by the cancellation of dates in September after problems started backstage after a performance in Zurich.

WATCH: Robbie Williams And Emma Bunton Perform Stunning '2 Become 1' Duet!

He explained to The Sun: "My left arm went numb and I couldn’t stop dribbling out of the side of my mouth.

"I had a headache and I was also having trouble breathing. I couldn’t get a full breath."

He was given the all clear by a doctor backstage but still continued to feel the frightening symptoms and after flying home to London for tests was told they found what they thought was blood on his brain.

"That was obviously very scary, so the decision was taken out of my hands and I was sent straight to the intensive care unit."

After a week of tests he was discharged and flew back to his home in LA to recover and thankfully he's now on the mend.

His wife Ayda revealed on a recent Loose Women appearance that the pair have since decided to care for their bodies better and are about to embark on a serious health kick.

She said: "Rob was very ill but he's on the tail end of that now and he's doing very well. He's doing yoga and pilates, he's like the girl I want to be."

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

John Boyega, this morning, Holly Willhoughby

This Is The Moment Holly Willhoughby Ruined Star Wars On Live TV!

mel and sue, marry berry, christmas, trailer

Mel and Sue Reunite With Marry Berry In Trailer For Christmas Spin-Off
Kate Will Blue Peter 2

Kate And Wills Broke Royal Protocol Whilst Receiving Their Blue Peter Badges
Toff This Morning

Queen Toff Reveals The Surprising Impact The Jungle Has Had On Her
Harry Styles, James Corden, late late show

Harry Styles Comes To James Corden’s Rescue As He Welcomes New Baby