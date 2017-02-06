Queen Elizabeth Cracks A Rare Smile To Celebrate Sapphire Jubilee

Britain's longest reigning monarch has celebrated 65 years on the throne with a striking new portrait taken by famed photographer David Bailey.

Britain's longest reigning monarch has celebrated 65 years on the throne with a sassy new portrait taken by famed photographer David Bailey.

The striking picture sees the 90-year-old royal cracking a rare smile while wearing a sky blue beaded dress and a matching set of dazzling sapphire and diamond earrings, in addition to a blinging pear drop necklace.

Each of the dazzling pieces were gifts from her father King George VI to celebrate her wedding back in 1947.

Today marks 65 years since Her Majesty The Queen acceded to the throne #SapphireJubilee pic.twitter.com/jTxFLeLdq9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 6, 2017

The photograph, which was posted to her official Twitter account, and was taken as part of the GREAT campaign in 2014.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch and took over the throne form her father on Feb. 6, 1952.

Unlike her golden and diamond jubilee, her Sapphire Jubilee has not been a pubic affair as she chose to spend the privately at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where she traditionally spends her winter break.

Today at 1pm, there will be a 62-round gun salute to mark the 65th anniversary of HM The Queen's accession to the throne #SapphireJubilee pic.twitter.com/wFrldRdSiT — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) February 6, 2017

However, there were still celebrations in the UK's capital city to mark the special day.

A 41-gun salute was fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park, London and across the locations in the city in her honour.