These Two Jungle Stars Wore The SAME Dress To The NTA's Last Night! Oops...

Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures - 26th January 2017
Today is all about the red carpet glamour as stars took the the red carpet at London's O2 Arena last night for the prestigious National Television Awards!
These two stars suffered a mortifying outfit faux-pas at the National Television Awards.
It's the ultimate red carpet nightmare for any celeb, turning up in the SAME outfit as someone on the red carpet and that's exactly what happened last night at the National Television Awards.
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here contestant Sam Quek and I'm A Celeb Extra Camp host Stacey Solomon turned up on the red carpet wearing identical gowns.
I'm A Celeb Extra Camp host Stacey Solomon
I'm A Celeb contestant Sam Quek
Both stars wore floor length sequin red gowns that were very Jessica Rabbit style and couldn't be more similar!
But they seemed to take it all in their stride and had beaming smiles while they posed in the red carpet for photos.
However, the outfit faux pas has had some people asking that classic question of who wore it better?
Today is all about the red carpet glamour as stars took the the red carpet at London's O2 Arena last night for the prestigious National Television Awards!
David Beckham's been embarrassing his eldest son Brooklyn yet again and it's hilarious!
2pm - 3pm
Comments