These Two Jungle Stars Wore The SAME Dress To The NTA's Last Night! Oops...

By Alice Westoby

These two stars suffered a mortifying outfit faux-pas at the National Television Awards.

Same dress at NTA's

Comments

It's the ultimate red carpet nightmare for any celeb, turning up in the SAME outfit as someone on the red carpet and that's exactly what happened last night at the National Television Awards.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here contestant Sam Quek and I'm A Celeb Extra Camp host Stacey Solomon turned up on the red carpet wearing identical gowns.

Stacey Solomon NTA's

I'm A Celeb Extra Camp host Stacey Solomon

WATCH: Mary Berry's Reaction To Winning An NTA Is Totally Adorable!

Sam Quek NTA's

I'm A Celeb contestant Sam Quek

Both stars wore floor length sequin red gowns that were very Jessica Rabbit style and couldn't be more similar!

But they seemed to take it all in their stride and had beaming smiles while they posed in the red carpet for photos.

However, the outfit faux pas has had some people asking that classic question of who wore it better?

So we wanted to ask  your opinion - who rocked the Jessica Rabbit look better at the NTA's?

