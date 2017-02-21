Scarlett Mofatt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Axed From Gogglebox

The Geordie TV star is gutted her family will no longer star on the show.

Scarlett Moffat is "gutted" that her parents have been axed from 'Googlebox' after she left the show.

The Geordie jungle queen took to Twitter to share her dismay at the fact her mother Betty and father Mark have been dropped from the Channel 4 reality show because she's decided to pursue other ventures.

After a fan on Twitter, @DaniRx, Tweeted the brunette beauty about the news she wrote: "we are gutted to, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it but we will still be watching #gogglebox (sic)"

Scarlett decided to take time out from the show to focus on her career after shooting to success following a successful stint on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

A source previously said: "The whole premise of 'Gogglebox' is normal people commenting on the TV. Scarlett is now a celebrity in her own right so it made sense she wouldn't continue. She and her parents came as a package. It wouldn't work so well without all three of them."

Scarlett has recently bagged some incredible TV roles on 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway', a Channel 4 revival of 'Streetmate' and a new show with Alan Carr.

An insider said: "Channel 4 bosses are keen to make Scarlett one of their stand-out stars, and these two massive gigs are very much a part of that plan.

"'Streetmate' is an already- established show, so they are showing real confidence in her by signing her up when she has no presenting experience.

"Meanwhile, Alan is seen by many as the face of Channel 4's entertainment so by positioning Scarlett alongside him, they are presenting her as one of their brightest stars. Both projects will be challenging, but the chiefs think Scarlett is more than capable of making them runaway successes."

First up, she will be on our screens this saturday evening as Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns!