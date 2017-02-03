Jungle Queen Scarlett Moffatt's Year Long Romance Has Ended In Heartbreak

By Alice Westoby

The 26-year-old TV sensation has split ways with her boyfriend Luke Crodden.

Scarlett Moffatt has split with boyfriend Luke Cro

Scarlett Moffatt has absolutely rocketed to TV fame in the past year, rising from Gogglebox regular to Queen of the Jungle.

But today it was revealed that she has part ways with boyfriend Luke Crodden after a year together.

This will come as a shock to many as the pair only recently made the move down from their native Newcastle to London together following Scarlett's success on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

But a source told The Sun about the break up and said the following:

"Scarlett is sad about her break up with Luke but she really hopes they can remain friends.

"It's a positive thing that Scarlett's schedule is so busy at the moment as it will take her mind off the split.

Read More: It's Heartbreak For Kylie Minogue As She Calls Off Her Engagement

"At the moment she needs to concentrate on her career.

"After all, she's got plenty of time to settle down in the future."

This is also shocking as there were rumours that the pair were due to secure a deal for their own reality show together. 

 

Me and the matching boyfriend @lukecrodden yes we love Christmas #nufc #snowmen #christmasjumper #malmaison #tree #newcastle

A photo posted by S C A R L E T T (@scarlett_moffatt) onDec 21, 2016 at 11:59am PST

At the time, the insider explained: "Luke appreciates that Scarlett is the star of their relationship but if there was an opportunity to work together, he'd jump at the chance.

Heart.co.uk contacted Scarlett Moffatt's representatives who confirmed the split but have no further comment.

