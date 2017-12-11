Scarlett Moffatt Made A Touching Tribute To Toff As She Hands Over Her I'm A Celeb Crown!

The Geordie beauty gave her crown to the new reigning queen of the jungle.

It's hard to believe that another series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here has come to an end!

After weeks of jungle life Made In Chelsea star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo was crowned the winner of the show pipping actor Jamie Lomas to the post.

She looked stunned as Ant and Dec read out her name but she had been a fan favourite for a while and even the Geordie pair admitted on Extra Camp they had her hotly tipped to win!

But the loveliest moment of all was when last year's winner Scarlett Moffat gave a touching tribute to the new Queen of the jungle as she handed over her crown.

As she placed the crown on Toff's head she said: "Honestly, I really hope that this crown brings you as much luck and happiness as it's brought me, I honestly do."

She continued: "Oh my god, I feel like crying for you, because it's girls like you that make me so proud to be a young woman, you did it for all of us girls in there - proper girl power."

The 23-year-old star won over audiences of the show and was consistently bookies favourite to win throughout.