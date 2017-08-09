Scarlett Moffatt Is Apparently Planning On This Wacky Theme For Her Wedding

The Queen of the Jungle has revealed some rather unique wedding plans.

Wedding planning is something that every girl looks forward to once they find the man of their dreams, and Geordie beauty Scarlett Moffatt is no different.

She's all loved up with boyfriend Luke Crodden and despite being only recently united, many close to the Gogglebox star are predicting she'll have a ring on her finger before the year is out.

And apparently Scarlett already has some crazy plans for their nuptials...an alien theme!

A source said: "Scarlett and Luke are in a really good place since their brief break and have been discussing getting married.

"They bonded over their love of aliens, UFOs and conspiracy theories, so they think a sci-fi wedding would be perfect as it reflects their personalities."

Early ideas include alien-themed favours, a 'Star Wars' ice sculpture and sci-fi bride and groom cake toppers.

The insider added: "Neither of them takes themselves too seriously and they want their wedding to be fun. Luke hasn't proposed yet, but it's something they've discussed."

She previously said when talking of her beau "I love Luke so much. He’s into aliens so he’s my cup of tea" and also confessed to being a fan of Katie Price and Peter Andre's extravagant wedding.

She said "“I want mine to be like that. I want a glass carriage. I’d also like a Willy Wonka theme with centrepieces as sweets and munchkins as waiters.”

Whether it's that or aliens it sounds like it will be quite the affair!

The 27-year-old star split from the hairdresser in February, but they got back together last month and Luke has been supporting his girlfriend since one of her latest ventures 'Host The Week' got axed after only one episode.

The source told heat magazine: "Scarlett was upset when 'Host The Week' was axed, especially as she's had nothing but praise since she started presenting. But Luke was a real rock for her and helped her get through it. It made her realise even more that he's the one for her."

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any exciting announcements!