Scientists Have Discovered A New Type Of Chocolate...And It's PINK!

Kiss dark, milk and white chocolate goodbye...we're going pink!

The first new type of chocolate has been discovered for 80 years...and it's only flipping pink!

Since white chocolate was discovered back in the 1930's we've had three varieties of the creamy stuff to choose from: dark, white and milk.

Don't get us wrong, we love a classic bar of Dairy Milk, a Milky Bar or a bitter bite of Bourneville but this new option is getting our taste buds seriously excited.

Swiss chocolatiers Barry Callebaut are the masterminds who developed the new treat and they have aptly named it, Ruby, after the Ruby cocoa bean from which it is made.

Picture: Twitter @BCGroupnews

The Ruby bean is native to Ecuador, Brazil and the Ivory Coast and has a very distinctive flavour different from it's chocolatey siblings.

‘Ruby chocolate is the fourth type of chocolate and is an intense sensorial delight,’ Barry Callebaut says and it's flavour is "a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness".



In an interview with Bloomberg, they say that: ‘It’s natural, it’s colourful, it’s hedonistic, there’s an indulgence aspect to it, but it keeps the authenticity of chocolate."

Imagine how beautiful this new chocolate will be as ingredient in other things. Pink chocolate cake, pink icing, pink hot chocolate...the list is endless!