WATCH! Selena Gomez Breaks Down As She Thanks Friend For Saving Her Life

1 December 2017, 11:48
The singer and actress recently had a life saving kidney transplant.
Last night the Billboard Women In Music Awards celebrated some fantastic and inspirational women from across the music and entertainment industry.
One such celebrated woman was 25-year-old singer and actress Selena Gomez who was awarded the coveted Woman Of The Year prize and delivered a tearful acceptance speech.
She broke down as she thanked her best friend, Francia Raisia, who donated her kidney to the star after she fell ill and required a transplant after suffering with complications due to lupus.
Picture: PA
Francia was alongside her best friend on the night as she received the accolade and Selena humbly said:
"I think Francia should be getting this award. She saved my life… I feel incredibly lucky. Honestly, I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career from 7 to 14 to now"
She added: "I feel like for me, with my music, I’ve been able to illustrate the things that I want. ‘And I’m reminded by a team of people who believe in me even when I don’t myself, and I couldn’t be more luckier."
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith