Serena Williams Announces Baby Name In Adorable Home Video

Serena Williams is ready for the world to meet her gorgeous daughter after sharing her pregnancy journey in adorable new video.

Taking to Instagram stories, Serena Williams has shared the first pictures of her newborn daughter.

The tennis superstar gave birth to her first child on September 1st and has just revealed her choice of name - Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Alexis Jr. is named after her father and Serena's fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Read more: Serena Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl With Fiance Alex Ohanian

In the sweet picture, Serena holds the cutie – who has quite the head of hair – with the caption reading: "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories."

We know you're dying to see the pic, so go ahead and take a glimpse, below.

Serena also shared a personal two-minute home video of her pregnancy, as well as the first moments of Alexis’ life.

In the video she reveals that the family had to spend six days in the hospital after her arrival because of complications.

“So we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days. It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

Serena famously won her 23rd Grand Slam at the Australian Open while pregnant.

Earlier this month, Beyonce was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Serena after she gave birth.