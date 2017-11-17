Serena Williams' Star Studded Beauty And The Beast Wedding Sounds Amazing

The tennis sensation celebrated her nuptials with an incredible ceremony!

Serena Williams and her Millionaire Reddit-founder beau Alexis Ohanian have married.

The tennis superstar and the Reddit co-founder tied the knot in New Orleans on Thursday at a star-studded ceremony which was attended by the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West and Eva Longoria.

According to PEOPLE, fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki was in attendance at the nuptials alongside her new fiancee, NBA player David Lee.

Beyonce's bandmate Kelly Rowland was also present at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, as was Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Colton Haynes.

The theme of the wedding was said to be 'Beauty and the Beast' and guests entered the ceremony to the tune of 'Be Our Guest' playing.

Beyonce's rapper husband Jay Z is also said to have been in attendance, despite having to rush off to North Carolina immediately afterwards to perform his next tourdate.

The nuptials were thought to have cost more than $1 million, and a street was said to have been closed off outside the Arts Center for the star studded affair.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Serena and Alexis have spared no expense on their dream wedding."

"They have hired the best of the best and can't wait to get married in The Big Easy. It's a special city for Serena and somewhere she has

always loved."

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) onJul 6, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

The couple - who have two-month-old daughter Alexis Jr. - started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in December 2016.

In September, Alexis revealed the couple's daughter was named Alexis Jr. Olympia after him but hinted she may go by her middle name.

Reaed More: Serena Williams Gets Starstruck By This Royal At Wimbledon

He wrote on Instagram: "Welcome, Olympia, we're so happy to meet you. We made you a video of our adventure together so far".

Serena also admitted she had suffered "a lot of complications" afterthe pregnancy, so had to remain in hospital for a week.

She wrote: "So we're leaving the hospital after six, seven days. It's been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got - we got a baby girl!"