Strictly Fans Stunned After Judge Shirley Ballas Makes This Dig At Claudia!

The new judge made a 'brave' comment to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman.

New Head Judge Shirley Ballas hasn't wasted any time making an impact on Strictly Come Dancing!

The ballroom dance legend was recruited to replace previous head judge, Len Goodman, but last night one of her comments to host Claudia Winkleman left the crowd gobsmacked.

The judges and Claudia were discussing contestant Alexandra Burke's posture on the show when Shirley remarked "Will you stand up because you slouch a little bit".

A shocked Claudia did what she was told but didn't look too pleased about it!

Claudia hit back and said "That was a brave thing to say" but that didn't put Shirley off and she continued to pull the presenter into the correct posture and teach her a lesson.

She pulled her body straight and said: "You need to pull in your fuse box and flatten your chest."

Fans took to Twitter to have their say on the awkward moment and they don't seem too impressed with Shirley's behaviour...

That Shirley Ballas needs to deflate her ego! Being rude to Claudia #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — MissyLS (@missyrangers) October 29, 2017

Did Shirley just throw major shade at our Claudia.... #Strictly pic.twitter.com/qVXlu99qLl — The Spooky Squire (@pauldunphy) October 29, 2017

Shirley might beed to be a bit more gentle with her comments next week if she wants to win fans over again!