Amanda Holden Reveals How Ant Made It Through His 'Tough Year'

By Rume Ugen

The Britain's Got Talent judge sat down for a chat with Heart Online where she told us how proud she is of the Ant McPartlin's recovery.

Amanda has credited Ant McPartlin's sense of humour as the reason why he has been able to bounce back following a tough year.

The Britain's Got Talent judge says her pal, who rose to fame on Biker Grove with co-star Declan O'Donnelly, has grown a thick skin from working in the entertainment industry for so many years and she admires his tenacity.

Ant made headlines last year after he admitted himself to rehab for addiction to painkillers last summer following a knee operation before announcing his separation from ex-wife Lisa in December.

His time away from the spotlight as he recovered from his battle with drugs left his work commitments on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" up in the air, with many speculating as to whether he would be able to ready to begin work.

However, Amanda told Heart it was the presenter's sense of humour and support from co-host Dec that helped him bounce back as he gears up to host Britain's Got Talent next month.

"[Ant] has been in this industry industry since he was a kid so I think that he's got a strong backbone and I think he's got thick skin," Amanda tells Heart.

She explains: "I think he's got an amazing partner in Dec and I think the people that surround him have just been hugely supportive.

"You know he's come back and it's absolutely fine, it feels like nothing happened and that's rare and it's because of his tenacity and his sense of humour about it all.

"That's the most important thing to keep when you're in this industry. It's hard sometimes to keep laughing you'll be fine."

Amanda might be back at work on Britain's Got Talent but the mum-of-two has been launching her own home interior line Bundleberry with QVC.

Her contemporary collection features an array of stylish homewares that gives shoppers the luxury look for less.

"I wanted people to be able to have a piece that would change a room but wasn't going to cost the earth and something that is also timeless so every single thing that we've done I would like to think is going to is a classic piece," Amanda told us.

"It's not too out there that you know in five or six years you won't want it anymore but if you don't want it anymore it didn't cost you didn't break the bank."

Amanda Holden's Bundleberry collection is available to buy now