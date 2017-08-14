Ant McPartlin Admits He's Fighting To Save His Marriage

The lovable presenter has spoken candidly about his addiction battle in his FIRST emotional interview since checking into rehab.

The nation has been rallying behind Ant McPartlin in recent weeks after it was revealed he had been admitted to rehab for his addiction to prescription drugs.

Ant admitted his downward spiral began because he had been trying to cope with chronic pain following a knee operation and turned to a variety of highly addictive painkillers.

Now the lovable presenter, famed for co-presenting with Declan Donelly, has hinted he is going to take time out to work on his marriage after putting his wife "through hell" during the process.

Speaking for the first time since checking into rehab, Ant revealed childhood sweetheart Lisa, who is a make-up artist on Strictly Come Dancing, has been 'fantastic' as she supported him in his recovery.

In an emotional interview with The Sun Ant revealed: "I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you.

“I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage.

“In hindsight, I should have mentioned it earlier but you’re embarrassed about it.”

“All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing — fantastic throughout."

Lisa, who married Ant in 2006, is reported to have discovered Ant's dependence on prescription drugs after he broke down during a meeting with best pal Dec, and Ant admits he was sick with worry about his wife whilst away.

Following the interview on Sunday, Ant took to Twitter to thank fans for their outpouring of support.

Have to say I'm overwhelmed by everyone's love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I'm sending all my love back.

A xxx — antanddec (@antanddec) August 13, 2017

Get better soon Ant!