There's A British Taylor Swift Lookalike That's Fooling EVERYONE!

The 20-year-old might look like the ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker, but in actual fact, she hails from Newcastle and studies in Lancaster.

Taylor Swift’s fans probably know her better than they know themselves but the singer’s army of Swifties were left caught out by a convincing doppelganger this week, and they aren’t happy about it.

British student, Laura Cadman has revealed the hate she receives from Taylor fans over her uncanny resemblance to the superstar.

Posting an old selfie because I'm ill in bed after my wisdom tooth extraction. BUT GET OUT AND VOTE!! I voted this morning before my op and as I said on Facebook - voting labour today feels so important after having an operation on the NHS this morning. I'm so grateful for everything the NHS has done for me and my family. A post shared by Laura Miriam (@laurah) onJun 8, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

She claims she’s been a Swift fan for over 10 years, but was taken back by the overwhelming attention she received from fans who bombarded her when she attended the singer’s concert during her 1989 World Tour in 2015.

Apparently, her resemblance to Taylor was so convincing, fans thought she was the real deal but things soon turned nasty when one fan who had asked for a selfie accused Laura of “tricking” people.

The news comes after Australian teen Olivia Sturgiss garnered attention for her striking resemblance to Taylor, however, she insisted in a recent interview that she would never try to impersonate the star.

ya girl is (a bit) ginge. (help pls recommend some good toners it looks way more ginge irl and I think I need a hair mask, which ones are good?) (+there's nothing wrong with being ginge it's just not what I was going for) A post shared by Laura Miriam (@laurah) onSep 16, 2016 at 4:22am PDT

Taylor herself even acknowledged her own doppelgänger in the form of American lookalike Morgan Jensen by re-sharing a picture of the teen on her Instagram.

