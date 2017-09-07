Brooklyn Beckham Unveils Dramatic New Hair In Style Of David's Iconic Buzzcut

Brooklyn Beckham appears to be taking after his father David when it comes to his ever-changing locks, so it's no surprise that his latest haircut harks back to his dad's glory days.

David famously sported his iconic buzz cut back in the early noughties, and now it seems as though Brooklyn is keen to emulate the look after he was pictured sporting the hairstyle in New York on Wednesday.

The dramatic buzz cut is a huge departure from the 18-year-old's signature locks, which are normally perfectly styled into golden locks.

It seems Brooklyn is doing everything he can to reinvent himself following his recent move to New York where is set to begin his photography course at university.

Well, that's the impression Brooklyn gave last month when he admitted he was "tired" of fame and was planning to "disappear" from the limelight to concentrate on his studies.

The budding photographer admitted that while he was excited to make the move across the pond he expects to feel a little homesick.

Speaking to TooFab, Brooklyn explained: "I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."

As the Beckham's first born, Brooklyn says he is keen to carve out a career on his own and thinks his move to New York will help him gain independence.

He told W magazine: "People are always going to know me as Victoria and David Beckham’s son, and people thought that [I've succeeded] because of my parents—and part of it maybe, yeah, of course, it does help, but I’m just trying to make my own way.

'That’s why I’m moving to New York now—I’m trying to make a name for myself, and just really start my photography career and live as a student, which will be cool and I’m excited about."