The Reason Behind Cheryl and Liam's Bizarre Baby Name Has Been Revealed

Liam Payne has finally answered the question on everybody's lips as to why they decided to give their newborn son his unusual name.

Liam and Cheryl appear to be settling into parenthood just swimmingly.

It's been five weeks since they welcomed their first child together, a little boy named Bear.

The unusual moniker divided public opinion and the internet became flooded with various memes mocking the power couple's odd choice of name.

Now Liam, 23, has spoken out about why they decided to call their son Bear, and it had nothing to do with Bear Grylls!

Speaking about the grizzly name, the former One Direction star has reportedly admitted his son's moniker wasn't his first choice, but Cheryl was pretty keen on having a unique name.

A fan, who saw Liam at a meet and greet in Chicago, revealed: "He said that he’s really into traditional names and Cheryl is really into outlandish names but he didn’t even fight about it because Cheryl was the one doing all the work."

The young singer also gushed about who the baby looks like, and insisted that Bear takes after his handsome looks.

Another fan stated: "‘Liam also said Bear was a mini version of him with Cheryl’s eyes."

The news comes after Cheryl and Liam took FIVE WEEKS name their child, as they wanted to become familiar with their baby boy before deciding on a moniker.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding..."

"They didn't have the name Bear before the birth. But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him."

Apparently, the couple are really taking to family life and are overjoyed with the first addition to their family.The source also said the couple are "truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together".

Of course, Cheryl and Liam aren't the first celebrity couple to name their child Bear, as both Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone have sons who share the same moniker.

Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, 33, and One Direction singer Payne, 23, have stayed out of the public eye since their son was born but just after his arrival, they both shared a picture of the baby with his father.