Cheryl Is OUTSHINED By Veterans Helen Mirren And Jane Fonda During Catwalk Debut

The former Girls Aloud star was a runway success but all eyes were on the glamourous Hollywood actresses.

Cheryl made her first big catwalk appearance since giving birth to her baby boy Bear Payne,

The stunning brunette beauty continued with her ambassador duties for L'Orèal by taking to the runway in Paris to strut her stuff.

Showing off her post-baby body, the proud new mum was positively glowing as she stomped down the catwalk wearing a dogtooth check blazer and matching boots, with a risqué silk dress featuring see-through lace panels.

Sporting stunning cerise and purple lipstick Cheryl flashed a smile as she sashayed in front of cheering fans.

The appearance made a stark contrast to the cameo she made at a L'Orèal event last year, where she debuted her pregnancy bump for the first time.

However, all eyes weren't on Cheryl for long.

Hollywood veterans Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda posed up a storm as they walked alongside models half their age, and looked FABULOUS while doing it.

Oh hi it’s just DAME HELEN MIRREN walking the runway at the @Loreal show which took over the Champs-Elysées pic.twitter.com/N5WpoKAWE1 — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) October 1, 2017

'The Queen' actress looked her best in a trench coat wrapped at the waist and tailored trousers and walked with a cane along the catwalk.

Meanwhile, Jane Fonda looked daring in a figure-hugging animal print dress which knocked years off her age.

Elsewhere, Cheryl and Helen were filmed sharing an intimate moment backstage, which was shared to Instagram.

EXCUSE ME

Cheryl with Helen Mirren?! pic.twitter.com/lGrzMkapz3 — (@abbygriffiin) October 1, 2017

You've got to love it when the older ladies show everyone how it's done!