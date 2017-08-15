Cheryl Is 'Secretly Planning A Comeback' With Someone Bizarre!

Cheryl was spotted out last week at the US embassy where she was seen picking up a working visa for her upcoming trip to America.

She's kept a low profile since giving welcoming her first son, Bear, with boyfriend Liam Payne but Cheryl is making big plans behind the scenes to relaunch her pop career.

Turns out the brunette beauty is hoping to call on the likes of Justin Bieber in order to help her make some sweet music, thanks to her boyfriend Liam drawing on his connections with the pop star.

A source tells The Sun: 'Cheryl is set up to meet with Justin Bieber on her LA trip - to discuss finally doing that track together.

"Set-up by Liam - a big favour... Biebs has said "Cool, let's hang out and talk" but he can be notoriously flaky - and ruthless when it comes to his music."

The reports could hold some weight as Cheryl was spotted out last week at the US embassy where she was seen picking up a working visa for her upcoming trip to America.

However, a rep for the singer denied the claims to MailOnline.

The reports come after Cheryl confirmed everything is business as usual when she got stuck into a brand new photoshoot.

The 'Call My Name' hitmaker was seen in public for the first time in six months as she glammed up for Loréal's latest campaign.

Cheryl has had a long-running relationship with the brand, having fronted a string of their advertising campaigns, with the most recent back in February when she posed with her baby bump.

Now, following the birth of son Bear in March, the brunette beauty is back at work with the beauty brand once again.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cheryl shared a glamorous behind-the-scenes photo with the simple caption: “Back at work.”

Of course, the candid snap sent her followers into meltdown and the image was liked by boyfriend Liam Payne and thousands more fans in just minutes.

Cheryl's latest picture is only one out of a handful of images she's shared on social media over the last six months – and one of the very few images where her face isn’t obscured by a filter.