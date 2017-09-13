This Corgi Trying To Feed Its Reflection A Bone Is The CUTEST Thing!

13 September 2017, 12:49

Corgi feeds dog reflection a bone

We can't get enough of this little pup's joy at thinking he'd made a new best friend.

They say a dog is every man's best friend, but one little Corgi found friendship that was way more meaningful than the one he had with his owner - his own reflection!

Twitter use Eric Smith took to the social networking site to share the hilarious moment his canine pal attempted to share his bone with his reflection and it's too cute!

Corgi tries to feed his reflection a bone and it's adorable!

00:24

He was walking past the fridge when he saw another corgi near by.

Not wanting his fellow furry friend to go without, he decided to share his lovely bone with him. And not being the brightest critter, he failed to realise that the dog in the fridge was, in fact, himself.

ADORABLE!

Of course, Corgi lovers around the world couldn't get enough of the clip and took to Twitter to share a string of memes.

Now we understand why The Queen loves her corgi's so much!

Trending on Heart

Serena Williams Baby

Serena Williams Announces Baby Name In Adorable Home Video

Doc Martin is back for a new series

Doc Martin Returns With A Dramatic Wedding

Gok Wan on Heart

Gok Wan Explains Why Cellulite Is Sexy In Hilarious Game

mary berry

Mary Berry To Front Second Show To Rival Bake Off

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Bake Off Innuendos

Last Night's Bake Off Episode Featured The Filthiest Baking Innuendo Yet!
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Baby Asset

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Have Some Amazing Huge Baby News
Kate Wright Towie

Kate Wright Reveals The Next BIG Step In Her Relationship With Rio Ferdinand

Paloma and Sian Welby

Paloma Faith Reveals She’s Working With THIS Legend On Her New Album
Patrick Bergin at film premiere

New 'EastEnders' Villain Once Starred With Julia Roberts!