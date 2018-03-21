Dec will be presenting Saturday Night Takeaway WITHOUT Ant

By Rume Ugen

Ant McPartlin's co-host will be forced to present on his own for the first time in their presenting history next weekend.

Declan Donnelly will be braving Saturday Night Takeaway on his own next weekend as he co-host Ant McPartlin heads back to rehab.

The Geordie star took to Twitter to confirm the news after the remaining episodes of the entertainment show were thrown into chaos amid Ant's arrest for suspicion of drink driving on Sunday afternoon.

Dec insisted he did not make the decision lightly and after "careful consideration" he will now be presenting the last two episodes without Ant.

The 42-year-old presenter revealed he wanted to keep the promise to the families who had won a their holiday to Florida, where the show will be filmed live from the Universal Orlando Resort.

This will be the first time in the duo's 25-year history that Dec will appear on-screen without his best friend.

Speculation had been rife this week as to whether Dec would have a replacement join him on the show, as fans began rooting for Stephen Mulhern to fill Ant's shoes.

The news comes after Piers Morgan urged Ant to continue without this pal for the sake of his own career.

Speaking on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, the outspoken host said that it's time that Dec, 42, broke the pact with his childhood pal for the sake of his career.

He said: "I think Dec is going through a real crisis himself about what to do career wise.

"They agreed not to [present without the other] but that's under normal circumstances.

"If one of the duo is going through such problems - he [Ant] probably won't be back on TV this year - does Dec now just have to come off TV as well?...

"[Dec is] devastated for his mate - he is worried that the Ant and Dec brand is being irreparably damaged - it's the second time round.

"But I think he's got to look after himself too - he's a very successful guy in his own right."

Piers, acknowledged that for Dec to take the plunge, he would need to do so with Ant’s say-so or fans would think he was “knifing his mate in the back".

He added: “Ant would have to say, I've [let] him to do that, say break the pact [and go ahead without me].”

Piers Morgan agrees with Heart listeners - Dec should go it alone (Image: PA)

Yesterday the Heart Facebook page asked fans if Dec should go solo or pick a new partner... and over half said they would prefer to see the Geordie icon go it alone.

Ant, also 42, has returned to rehab after being arrested for drink driving on Sunday after crashing his Mini in to another car, resulting in a 4-year-old child being taken to hospital.

Last year Ant underwent treatment for an addiction to Tramadol after getting hooked on the painkillers following a knee operation.

It's still not clear if Dec will go it alone as Ant battles attempts to overcome his struggles in rehab (Image: PA)

Piers, 52, continued that he had had concerns about Ant’s health for a while - and noted that he hadn’t “looked right” for some time. He said:

"He's not looked right for a while, I've been concerned about him, but a lot of other people are affected by this - the show has to go on."