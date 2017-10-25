Ed Sheeran Has Special Plans For His Cast After Breaking BOTH Arms

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker is currently recovering from a bike accident which saw him rushed to hospital last week after breaking both arms.

Ed Sheeran has revealed he plans to auction of both his casts for charity when his arms have finally healed.

Now with one arm in a cast and the other in a sling, Ed is hoping he will be able to flog them to raise money for a children's hospice after famed artist Damien Hirst worked on one of them.

Speaking to Sian Welby on heart, Ed explained: "I need to speak to [Damien] about it and see if he's okay with it, but I want to see if I can auction it and give the one to a children's hospice where I'm from.

I don't know, who would buy a cast? But I guess it is a Damien Hirst and there is only one of them, so we'll see."

Cheers @damienhirst x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onOct 20, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Adapting to life without being able to use your arms hasn't been easy but Ed shed some light on how he's been coping by revealing his special trick.

"A chopstick is your best friend for itching," Ed tells Sian. "It's so good!"

"I got the hard cast off because they want me to have more movement in my wrists so I can shower properly now which was really difficult before that!"

Get well soon Ed!