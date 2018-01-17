Enrique Iglesias Shares FIRST Pictures Of Baby Twins And Their Names Are Adorable!

Enrique and wife Anna Kournikova are now parents for the first time after deciding to keep their pregnancy a secret from the prying eyes of the media.

Enrique Iglesias and his former tennis star Anna Kournikova have finally shared their twin babies with the world.

The 'Hero' hitmaker took to instagram to post an adorble snap of him cuddled up to his son, while Anna took to the same platform to post a picture kissing her daughter's cheek.

My Sunshine A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) onJan 16, 2018 at 9:39am PST

It's been claimed Anna and Enrique have decided to name their baby boy and girl Nicholas and Lucy.

According to reports by TMZ, the twins were born in December in Miami, Florida.

My Sunshine A post shared by Anna Аня (@annakournikova) onJan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

It appears that Anna has been hiding her pregnancy, as she posted three photos on Instagram, featuring herself on a boat with the tag 'no filter needed'.

Any clues as to whether she may have been pregnant were swamped by an Iglesias jacket from his recent tour.

#miamiwinter #зимушказима #nofilterneeded A post shared by Аня (@annakournikova) onDec 15, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

The new parents have been dating since 2001 after meeting on the set of the Spanish singer's Escape music video, but are not thought to have tied the knot just yet.



Anna and Enrique are notoriously secretive about their relationship and haven't been seen together in public for nearly a year - so the latest additions to their family have come as a surprise to say the least!