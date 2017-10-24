Gareth Gates Takes Drastic Measures To Solve Thinning Hair And The Results Are Amazing!

24 October 2017, 08:55

Gareth Gates hair transplant

Gareth, 33, admitted his self-confidence took a knock when he began losing his hair.

Gareth Gates has taken drastic measures to improve his thinning hair by opting to have hair transplant surgery.

The singer, who rose to fame on Pop Idol, has spoken out about going under the knife after admitting that his hair loss had been making him feel miserable.

Hair transplant surgery is a method by which hair follicles are removed from a part of the body called the 'donor site' and reinserted to a bald or balding part of the body. The treatment has become increasingly popular among men looking to treat baldness.

Gareth, 33, admitted in an interview with The Sun that his self-confidence took a knock when he began losing his hair and felt as though his lack of hair was beginning to become detrimental to his work as a performer.

"I had a big deal with the hair company Wella and I was known for having this great hair," he explained. "However, as I’ve got slightly older, my hair is starting to thin a bit.

"I’ve always wanted long hair, but I’ll be happy with dense, thick hair with a better hairline — maybe I’ll even go back to my spiky days."

He added: "I’m constantly on stage so image is a big, big thing for me and I have to look my best."

The Spirit in the Sky hitmaker is hoping that his honesty about having the surgery will help relieve the stigma surrounding men who opt to get the treatment done.

"Women have their lips done, faces lifted or boobs done and this now is the new thing for men — and I don’t think there should be any shame about it," he said. 

Good for you Gareth!

Trending on Heart

Scarlett Moffatt reveals who she would like to see

WATCH: Scarlett Moffat Reveals Who Is Her Top Pick To Star On I'm A Celeb!
Royal Family Christmas

THESE Are The Royal Family's Christmas Traditions You Had No Idea Existed!
Matthew and Renee Morrison

Glee's Matthew Morrison Welcomes First Baby With A Very Unusual Name
The Royals, Prince William, The Queen, Kate Middl

Ever Wanted To Work For The Royals? Here’s Your Chance…

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Gemma Collins Stage Dive This Morning

WATCH! Gemma Collins Explains That EPIC Stage Fall And We're STILL Laughing
Pat Phelan, Coronation Street

Corrie's Phelan Strikes Again As New Spoilers Tease Shock Christmas Murder

strictly come dancing, Simon Rimmer, BBC, dance

WATCH! Strictly’s Simon Left Red-Faced As He SLIPS OVER During Dance-Off!
Gunpowder Gore

Kit Harrington Drama 'Gunpowder' Shocks Fans For All The Wrong Reasons

Doctor Who Bradley Walsh emoji face

The New Doctor Who Companion Has A VERY Familiar Face!