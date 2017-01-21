Geri And Christian Horner Welcome A New Member Of The Family

By Holly Fishwick

Congratulations have been pouring in from the great and the good for the flame-haired star and her former F1 Team Principle hubby.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner

The Spice Girls singer and her husband Christian Horner took to Twitter to announce the happy news after they welcomed their baby son on Saturday morning.

The pair wed back in 2015 and have been a married bliss for the past few years.

She tweeted:

The baby was born on her bandmate Emma Bunton's birthday and Emma tweeted:

'The One Show' host Alex Jones, who is pregnant with her first child, added her congratulations and wrote: "@GeriHalliwell congratulations!!! Lovely news. Don't think I'll be far behind you (sic)."

Geri, 44, already has a 10-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship and it was revealed last year that she and Formula One boss Christian, 43, were doing everything possible to make sure she felt involved in the pregnancy.


Geri Halliwell shows off her growing baby bump | Picture: Instagram

An inside source said: "Geri wants to include Bluebell in the pregnancy as much as possible to ensure she doesn't feel left out - especially after being an only child for so long.

"She's taken Bluebell along to scans and has given her the role of helping her and Christian choose a name for her new sibling, as well as picking out accessories for the nursery. Bluebell is really excited about having a sister or brother to play with."

The new baby will also have a second half-sister named Olivia, from Christian's previous marriage to Beverley Allen.

