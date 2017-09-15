Fans Try To Spot The Difference As Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton Do Lunch

Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby decided to rep Girl Power with matching shirts.

Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton looked like they could be sisters rather than friends in an adorable post shared to Instagram.

The two best pals were beaming from ear to ear as they posed together for a selfie over what looked like a boozy brunch.

Both Holly and Emma were pictured wearing 'Girl Power' t-shirts

Both Holly and Emma were pictured wearing 'Girl Power' t-shirts which harked back to Emma's days as a Spice Girl, and the blonde beauty's looked more like twins than girlfriends.

Clutching a glass of prosecco in one hand, Holly cosied up to presenter, also known as Baby Spice, with the latter's geek chic glasses being about the only thing that could tell them apart.

I was busy thinking bout girls...#Repost @ruby1kid ・・・ Lunch with these beauties today!!!...god I love you girls!.. @hollywilloughby @emmaleebunton @shishib and Demetz!! xxxx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) onSep 14, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Emma and Holly have been best buds for years and they were joined on their lunch date by All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

The catch-up followed Holly's appearance on This Morning earlier in the day, and all the women appeared to be enjoying themselves as they sipped on fizz over a tasty meal.

"I was busy thinking about girls," wrote Holly in reference to the song 'Boys' by Charlie XCX.

Girl power!