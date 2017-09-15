Fans Try To Spot The Difference As Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton Do Lunch

15 September 2017, 09:47

Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby decided to rep Girl Power with matching shirts.

Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton looked like they could be sisters rather than friends in an adorable post shared to Instagram.

The two best pals were beaming from ear to ear as they posed together for a selfie over what looked like a boozy brunch.

Read more: Holly Willoughby Left In Stitches After Cheeky Puppy Blunder

 

#Repost @emmaleebunton ・・・ #girlpower #blonde #girlynights @hollywilloughby @shishib @ruby1kid

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) onSep 14, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Both Holly and Emma were pictured wearing 'Girl Power' t-shirts which harked back to Emma's days as a Spice Girl, and the blonde beauty's looked more like twins than girlfriends.

Clutching a glass of prosecco in one hand, Holly cosied up to presenter, also known as Baby Spice, with the latter's geek chic glasses being about the only thing that could tell them apart.

Emma and Holly have been best buds for years and they were joined on their lunch date by All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

The catch-up followed Holly's appearance on This Morning earlier in the day, and all the women appeared to be enjoying themselves as they sipped on fizz over a tasty meal.

"I was busy thinking about girls," wrote Holly in reference to the song 'Boys' by Charlie XCX.

Hungover Emma Bunton Shows Off Her New Tattoo She Got On Boozey Night Out In LA

00:52

Girl power!

