James Middleton Joins Forces With Dragon's Den Genius To Save Marshmallow Business
There's nothing sweet about Mr Middleton's failing confectionary company...but has he come up with a plan to reverse his fortunes?
He may be related to royalty, but The Duchess of Cambridges' brother has yet to prove he has a nose for successful business.
The creator of Boomf, has been trying to revive the prospects of his failing sweetie company and will be hoping the most recent addition to his team can do just that.
Read more: You Can Now Buy Kate's Biggest Beauty Secret, But It Comes With A Royal Price Tag!
Pippa and Kate's posh brother has hired brand new CEO Sophie Dummer to transform the luck of his marshmellow company's failing service.
Sophie has a bit of a stellar record when it comes to business, having previously worked as creative director at the card company Moonpig.
However, it seems that Sophie isn't the only one getting behind Mr Middleton.
James' future brother-in-law James Matthews, who is set to wed Pippa Middleton has reportedly spent £100,000 bailing out Boomf and Moonpig founder Nick Jenkins also invested.
The company prints Instagram pictures on marshmallows and sells the sticky sweeties in boxes for £15.00.
It all sounds tantalisingly delicious to us...
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Who's Expecting?
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Emma And Matt Willis Celebrate Their Anniversary In The Best Way
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
Entertainment
Poor Michelle Keegan! Star Gets Roasted For Innocent 'Tina And Bobby' Gaffe
Internet trolls pounced on Michelle Keegan after she stumbled over her words on breakfast TV! Don't worry Michelle, we're with you...
Glastonbury Is Going To Get A Name Change! And Here's What It Will Be...
Glastonbury Festival is going to go through some serious changes in the next few years, including a change of name!
Gutted! Emma Watson Turned Down The Role Of Mia In La La Land
Emma Watson has missed out on a handful awards since turning down the lead in the Golden Globe award winning 'La La Land'.
OOPS! Rebel Wilson Tries Her Hands At Stunts On The Set Of Pitch Perfect 3
Filming for Pitch Perfect 3 is well underway and Rebel Wilson is up to no good on set!
Video Jamiroquai tease comeback with sample of first album in seven years
Jamiroquai have announced their comeback "to a planet near you", teasing fans with the release of their first new music in seven years.
Everyone Is Freaking Out That THIS 90s Band Is Back!
Jamiroquai have teased their much-awaited comeback after a SEVEN year break.
Rupert Grint Is Making His Acting Comeback In This Classic Crime Story!
The Harry Potter star has swapped the Dark Lord for crime lords in a new TV show.
Olivia Newton-John's Cancer Battle Taught Her This Beautiful Life Lesson
The 68-year-old singer, Olivia Newton-John, has said that she's "grateful" for the things she learned whilst battling breast cancer.
Video Loving director Jeff Nichols 'desperate for equality'
The director of new film Loving, about an interracial couple, has told Sky News we are "in desperate need of a clearer definition of equality".
Do YOU Illegally Download TV Shows? You Could Be In For A Nasty Surprise
Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Sky and BT are clamping down on people who use their broadband to illegally download and stream TV shows and movies.
Lindsay Lohan fuels speculation she has converted to Islam
Lindsay Lohan has deleted all her posts and photos from Instagram and replaced them with an Arabic message, fuelling speculation she has converted to Islam.
Prince Harry Has OFFICIALLY Introduced Meghan Markle To Kate Middleton!
The Duchess of Cambridge got cosy with Prince Harry's actress girlfriend, who couldn't resist presenting Kate with a gift... can you guess what it is?
A Fifty Shades Of Grey Musical Could Be On The Way
The sauciest film of the decade could be getting a stage version!
Glastonbury 2017: Country legend Kris Kristofferson to perform
Kris Kristofferson has been announced as the second confirmed act to play the Pyramid Stage in Glastonbury this year.
Brilliant Or Stupid? Final Sherlock Episode Leaves Fans Confused
*Contains spoilers* You have been warned...
Sky's The Young Pope wins over hearts at US premiere
Sky Atlantic's The Young Pope has premiered in the US to rave reviews, with critics calling it "wickedly funny and insightful".
Jamie Dornan Admits He's Open To Fifty Shades Bedroom Action!
The Christian Grey actor admits he's open-minded about saucy fantasies... even if a Fifty Shades Darker life isn't for him!
Several people dead in nightclub shooting at Mexico BPM Festival
At least five people have been killed after a lone gunman opened fire at the BPM Music Festival in Mexico.
Lord Alan Sugar Has Undergone Urgent Heart Surgery
The 69-year-old businessman was in the USA at the time.
Sherlock leak: BBC investigates if Russians put finale on internet
The BBC is investigating whether an online leak of the final episode of the TV series Sherlock was the work of Russian hackers.
Video David Bowie nominated for two posthumous Brit Awards
David Bowie has been nominated for best British male solo artist and best British album at the 2017 Brit Awards - a year after his death.
The BRIT Award Nominations Have Been Announced And There Are A Few Surprises!
The BRITs are back! A year has flown by, 2017 is really getting underway now and awards season is in full swing.
Did Gary Barlow Really Just Reveal His Mystery Face Lift?!
He didn't just say that, did he?
The Omen's 'Damien' in road rage attack: Harvey Spencer Stephens spared jail
The actor who played the devil child Damien in horror film The Omen has been handed a suspended prison sentence for punching two cyclists in a road rage attack.
Video Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated in future Star Wars films
The makers of Star Wars have dismissed rumours that Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia may live on.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalise bitter divorce
After months of highly publicised claims of domestic violence and counter-claims of financial blackmail, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce has been finalised.
Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on Quantico set
Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her TV show Quantico.
William Peter Blatty: Writer of horror classic The Exorcist dies
The man who wrote the The Exorcist - William Peter Blatty - has died aged 89.
'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Children Are All Grown Up
As the new series of Lemony Snicket launches on Netflix we see where the three HUGELY unlucky orphans in Lemony Snicket's classic tale are 12 years on...
James Corden Has Landed A Role In Ocean's Eight With Rihanna And Sandra Bullock
British star James Corden will have a supporting role in Ocean's Eight, the female spin-off of hit heist movie Ocean's Eleven, alongside Rihanna and Sandra Bullock.
Comments