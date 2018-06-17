Lisa McPartlin reveals heartbreak at Ant's new romance with her close friend

Lisa Armstrong has spoken out to reveal her upset at news Ant McPartlin has found love with his personal assistant six months after they announced their split.

Make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, 41, has taken to Twitter to express her shock that Ant is now dating her close friend, claiming she had no idea about the romance until she read it in The Sun newspaper.

It was revealed on Sunday that Ant is believed to be seeing Anne-Marie Corbett, his 42-year-old personal assistant.

Just hours after tweeting two broken heart emojis, she responded to English glamour model Nicola McLean's message of support claiming "she was MY friend!!"

Thanks babe and to think she was MY friend!! xx https://t.co/yCAn1bjhaz — Lisa Armstrong (@lisaAmakeup) June 17, 2018

Following her angry tweet, she also revealed Anne-Marie was "my friend and OUR PA who I let into OUR home".

Yeah My Friend and OUR Pa who I let into OUR home. https://t.co/1eMqN4mjyu — Lisa Armstrong (@lisaAmakeup) June 17, 2018

Lisa, who is still going through divorce proceedings with Ant also revealed she only found out they were dating through the media as he hadn't told her.

It's reported the 'I'm A Celeb...' presenter has been supported by Anne-Marie over the past few months following his conviction for driving in March and offered him emotional support during his subsequent rehab stint.

His PA, who has two young children, has been described as "his rock", and was pictured showing up at the police station when he was arrested and in court when he received his driving ban in April.

"He's had a tough time of it, but Anne-Marie has put a smile back on his face again. She has been his rock," a source told The Sun on Sunday.

"They have been living in each other's pockets, day in, day out.

"Knowing someone is there for him has brought him back from the brink - she's put him back together again.

"It's very early days, but everyone is hoping he can put the worst year of his life behind him and find happiness again. Both of them deserve it."

Ant and his wife, who do not have any children, were together for 24 years and married for 11 years before filing for divorce in January but their relationship broke down amid his addiction to prescription drugs.

It's believed that Anne-Marie separated from her husband Scott in October last year and sources are stressing Ant had nothing to do with her marriage break-up.