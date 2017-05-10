Lisa Riley Wants 'Dancing On Ice' Role To Show Off Figure After Shedding TEN Stone
The Loose Woman star tells Heart.co.uk exclusively about her plans after corrective surgery and her stunning figure.
Lisa Riley is hoping to show off the results of her incredible weight loss by taking up a role on Dancing on Ice.
The Loose Woman star has lost a whopping 10 stone since she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2012 and now feels like she's ready to try her hand at ice skating since transforming her figure.
Dancing On Ice, which saw a number of celebrities battle it out with a routine on the ice rink each week, had an eight-year-run before ITV pulled the plug in 2014.
Read more: Lisa Riley Flaunts Her Incredible Post Surgery Figure On Loose Women
Now it's rumoured that the show could be making a return to screens later this year, and Lisa Riley, 40, wants to be in on the action.
The former Emmerdale star, who recently had corrective surgery to lift her bust and remove excess skin, says she would feel much more confident in her own skin (not to mention those skimpy outfits!) should she appear as a contestant.
"I would love to do Dancing On Ice! With Strictly, being bigger things had to be choreographed a certain way so there were things I couldn't do, like I couldn't be lifted," Lisa told Heart.co.uk.
"You know, I made it work in my favour, by being the only female to ever lift a man in Strictly history, so that was good and I am proud of that. However, the skimpy outfits that I wasn't able to wear when I was on Strictly; I could now wear them and feel confident because everything would fit in the right place."
Despite her willingness to participate should the opportunity arise, Lisa remains sceptical as to whether a reboot will manifest, as it all pretty much remains speculation for now.
She added: "I've heard it's just a rumour anyway, I think the show coming back might just be hearsay, but I loved the show as a viewer so it would be great if it did come back."
Well fingers crossed Lisa!
Lisa Riley's new perfume Changes is on shelves now!
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
Video Guy Ritchie defends 'fabulous actor' David Beckham amid King Arthur criticism
Director Guy Ritchie has defended David Beckham's latest big screen outing, calling him a "fabulous actor".
Twin Peaks and Kill Bill actor Michael Parks dies aged 77
Twin Peaks actor Michael Parks has died at the age of 77.
Line of Duty Secrets From The Next TWO Series Revealed!
Look away now if you can't bear to know what we can expect from series 5 and 6 of the seat-gripper that is Line of Duty.
Remember Tom From Hollyoaks? He's All Grown Up On A Lads Holiday In Ibiza!
Now 14 years after first joining the show, he's all grown up and has even jetted off with his Hollyoaks cast mates for a clubbing holiday in Ibiza!
WATCH: 'This Morning' Fans Love This Adorable Boy Who Enjoys Wearing Makeup
Holly was clearly enamoured with 12-year-old Rueben De Maid.
Video David Beckham - he can play football, but can he act? King Arthur trailer leaves fans 'cringing'
David Beckham may have wowed the world with his sporting talents, but his latest on-screen performance has left fans "cringing".
These Fans Are ENRAGED At Denise's Pasta Making Method On 'EastEnders'
Seriously, who puts the pasta in BEFORE the water?
WATCH! 'First Dates' Star Takes Off Her Wig To Reveal Touching Message About Alopecia
The moment a woman revealed she suffered from hair loss on the popular Channel 4 dating show, made for emotional viewing.
Hollyoaks Fans Rejoice As Maxine Gets Her Happy Ending At Last!
Hollyoaks fans were full of joy to see Maxine and Adam finally get their happy ever after!
Tributes paid as dance music star Robert Miles dies at 47
DJ and dance music star Robert Miles has died at the age of 47, it has been reported.
Who Is The New Doctor Who? All The Rumours And Potential Candidates
Doctor Who? Well, that is the question!
WATCH! Bananarama Will Perform For The First Time In 30 Years At This Iconic Venue
The whole trio is returning for a 15-date tour this winter.
General Election: Where are all the celebrity endorsements this time?
If in 2015 celebrity endorsements helped shape a pre-Brexit election, this time no one seems too worried about swaying the result.
Who is Tess Ward? Everything You Need To Know About Harry Styles’ New Girlfriend
It's 'A Sign Of The Times', as the maturing singer is reportedly settling down a new belle.
Hellboy 3: Sequel planned with new actor and director
Comic book hit Hellboy will return to the big screen for a third adventure, but this time without its actor or director.
Rylan's Chat Show Is AXED After Just One Series!
How's this for a conversation killer?
Who's In The Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Line Up?
It's FINALLY been revealed who will be replacing Len Goodman on the judges panel! From rumours to the latest news, here's all you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2017.
British Soap Award Shortlist Is Announced But There's Disappointment For Eastenders
It's a fierce battle between the U.K's best soaps, but who will come out on top on the night?
Video Blade Runner 2049: What the trailer reveals
A first look at new characters, stunning sets and a story line which could finally answer the question on everyone's mind.
Robert De Niro: Trump travel ban may stop next Charlie Chaplin coming to Hollywood
Robert De Niro has accused Donald Trump of hampering the arts and claims his immigration policy might prevent "the next Chaplin" coming to Hollywood.
From 'The X Factor' To 'The Eurovision Song Contest': Who Is Lucie Jones?
Here's the lowdown on this year's UK Eurovision entrant...
Video Does Hollywood give robots and AI a bad reputation?
Alien: Covenant should be about, well, aliens. But the real protagonists are the robots, Walter and David, both played by Michael Fassbender.
Video Is Natalie Portman returning for Thor: Ragnarok?
The director of the upcoming Thor sequel Ragnarok has posted a cryptic image of actress Natalie Portman on social media.
Selena Gomez reveals details for second series of 13 Reasons Why
Selena Gomez has announced her controversial programme about teenage suicide 13 Reasons Why "isn't over", revealing details for a second series.
Dec's Adorable Dachshund Rocky Received Treatment From 'The Supervet'
Thankfully Dec has confirmed on Instagram that Rocky is back on the mend again.
Lena Dunham hits back at magazine for 'diet tips' cover
Lena Dunham has hit back at a magazine which used her photo as an example of a "slimdown" star for a "diet tips" piece.
Watch This Beautiful Marriage Proposal On A Crowded Train
Now that's one way to make your morning commute exciting!
Diver Tom Daley marries 'love of my life' Oscar-winner Dustin Black
Tom Daley has tweeted a picture of his marriage to "the love of my life" Dustin Lance Black.
WATCH: Keith Lemon And Paddy McGuinness HILARIOUSLY Recreate Dirty Dancing
You won't believe the size of Keith's watermelon in this clip from 'The Keith And Paddy Picture Show'.
Chris Rock announces first UK stand-up tour in a decade
US stand-up comedian Chris Rock is returning to the UK after almost 10 years away with his Total Blackout Tour.
Comments