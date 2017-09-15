Your Favourite Loose Women Stars Could Be Getting The Chop!

It's thought that producers have been secretly getting the opinions of viewers to comb through some of the unpopular panellists.

Katie Price could be among one of the many Loose Women stars to get the axe from the panel according to reports by the Daily Star.

The glamour model and her fellow panellist Stacey Solomon are claimed to be at risk as producers have secretly been polling fans of the show in a bid to "weed out" the unfavourable stars.

The newspaper's sensational reports have not been confirmed by ITV, however, the publication claims that show bosses have been doing "online feedback polls which ask viewers which stars they dislike and why."

The poll also asks viewers to "rate" the panellists against each other in different categories such as "how funny they are".

Loose Women vote on whether Camilla should be Queen 00:45

Another question reportedly asks: “Which panellist is most likely to encourage you to switch off?”

Fan were also quizzed if they "strongly dislike" any of the presenters.

According to the Daily Star producers aren't taking the comments lightly and "they will definitely axe an unpopular star."

We hope all the girls remain!