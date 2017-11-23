Melanie Sykes Adds Fuel To Olly Murs Romance Rumours With This Sassy Post

By Rume Ugen

The 47-year-old presenter has finally addressed rumours she is dating the 'Kiss Me' hitmaker.

Melanie Skyes has appeared to shut down rumours she is dating Olly Murs, by referring to herself as "single" in an Instagram post.

The model and presenter Melanie Sykes had been linked to the 'Kiss Me' hitmaker last week but it seems she's keen to put her two cents in on headlines surrounding the pair.

Taking to Instagram, Mel wrote: ‘To all those writing shite about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT. (sic)’

To all Those writing shite about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT!

With an age gap between them of 13 years, Melanie has always had a soft spot for a younger man, having previously been married to roofing contractor Jack Cockings - who was 16 years younger than herself.

Reports suggest that Melanie and Olly bonded over their love of fitness. A showbiz source said: "They were bonding over her fitness programme. He was a fan of her gym selfies and thought she had an amazing body. Olly was getting in shape at the time and Mel really loved his new fit bod."

Ireland!! you never fail at being awesome!! Thanks for yet again a super night! See you cheeky lot soon

Friday afternoon gym sesh. Brilliant time to come no one here. Busy working weekend ahead have a good one folks #fridayselfie #fridaygymsesh #cardio #weights #exercise

They went on to explain that the showbiz pair had been texting for a while, before it became "saucy."

According to the source, their relationship has been kept under wraps for a while. They said: ""They have both been determined for nobody to find out. It’s been a bit off and on and there’s a real physical attraction between them."

TV presenter Melanie has always been the first to admit that she's a fan of Olly, and has posted many statuses on her social media about the pop star.

Love this track @ollymurs you sound like an angel makes me want to cry x #24hrs #flaws #ollymurs

Essex born Olly, who once famously stated that he "couldn't find a girlfriend", has his last serious relationship back in 2015, and has recently been confirmed as a judge on The Voice.

These two are so into their fitness, it can only bet a good sign - you know what they say after all - "couples who work out together stay together!"