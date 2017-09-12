Paloma Faith Reveals She’s Working With THIS Legend On Her New Album

12 September 2017, 21:00

Paloma and Sian Welby

Speaking to Sian Welby on Heart, Paloma Faith has exclusively revealed that Samuel L. Jackson is collaborating with her.

Paloma is back with new music after welcoming her first child with French partner Leyman Lahcine in December last year.

The Picking Up The Pieces singer popped in to Heart to tell us about her fantastic new single Crybaby and her upcoming album The Architect. 

Read more: Beyonce's Friends Celebrated Her Birthday In This Unique Way

"So I’ve collaborated with Sia and John Legend… smoking! And Samuel L. Jackson…"

"There’s a bit of an exclusive on this. I’m not going to tell you whether it was singing, speaking, making noises. Me being me though, I forgot who I was dealing with and tried to give him some direction. I was like ‘can you just do it a bit more like this’ and he was like ‘maybe you got the wrong guy."

"I said, ‘Oh no, I’m so sorry, you are the right guy. You’re the right guy all day, every day, forever. You are the guy."

Paloma Faith Reveals Album Exclusive In Chat With Sian Welby

01:05

Paloma’s new single Crybaby addresses global issues and politics, and is out now.

She has previously said: "The song questions whether global conflicts would cease to exist if men successfully dealt with their feelings. Would things be resolved without attack and with measured discussion?"

The singer has also recently opened up about her nightmare childbirth, in which she was in labour for 20 hours. She insisted though that she would do it all over again, and would consider adoption.

Paloma and partner Leyman have kept the name and sex of their baby secret. 

Watch more: Paloma is tested on her cockney rhyming slang in the video below.

Sian Welby Tests Paloma Faith On Her Cockney Rhyming Slang!

01:03

Trending on Heart

Patrick Bergin at film premiere

New 'EastEnders' Villain Once Starred With Julia Roberts!

Liar Tv Drama ITV 2017

Have Liar Viewers Worked Out The Truth?

Tristan Gemill and Kym Marsh

Wow! 'Corrie' Star Ditches The Hair Dye

Bobby Brazier football trophy

Proud Dad Jeff Brazier Shares Video As Son Bobby Collects Football Trophy

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Secret Life Of Four Year Olds Kids Wedding Marriag

WATCH! Four Year Old Kids Attempt To Explain Married Life And It's TOO Real

The cast of Only Fools and Horses

Get Set For A Never Seen Before Episode Of Only Fools and Horses
Dot Branning EastEnders

'EastEnders' Fans Are Howling As Dot Misses Disaster For THIS Reason
Lacey Turner wedding dress OK! Mag

Lacey Turner Gets Married BAREFOOT In Stunning Ibiza Wedding With Eastenders Cast
Undateables blind man gets stood up

The Undateables Fans Are Furious After Blind Man's Date CANCELS Last Minute