Peter Andre makes a surprising baby announcement

Peter, 45, made a surprising revelation about the future of his family when asked if he plans on having more children.

The father of four says his babymaking days are over.

Speaking in his column for New! magazine, Peter, 45, explained: "I keep changing my mind about wanting more kids and right now, I’m back to saying no more."

The Mysterious Girl singer has four-year-old Amelia and 16-month-old Theodore with wife Emily, 28, in addition to Princess, 10 and Junior, 12, from his previous marriage to Katie Price, 39.

The news might come as a surprise, as the Aussie favourite has always expressed his love for children and desires to have a large family.

However, Peter claims he's looking forward to enjoying the "baby stage" when he has grandchildren.

He explained: “Sometimes I think I want another one because I love the baby stage, but the kids themselves will have kids one day so you’re going to have the baby stage all over again – just without the sleepless nights.”

The news comes after Peter shared a video of baby Theo’s first steps in an adorable video posted to Instagram in January.

The proud dad posted a video of Theo walking forwards with his sister, Princess cheering him on.

Fans flooded the video with comments praising baby and his sister Princess for being so encouraging.

One fan wrote: “Awww bless him...Princess is such a good big sister's great with the younger kids.” Another added: “Aww lovely he is growing up fast And well done to princess a patient loving sister.”

Others commented on just how moving a baby’s first steps are, with one fan saying: “Such a bittersweet moment.....amazing to see them start walking but it brings their baby days to an end. Well done Theo”.

Another agreed saying: “Awwww that moment when yr baby starts walking...Priceless! It bringing tear to my eye as I remember my daughter first steps and she's already three! Time goes by so quick.”

Peter captioned the video: “Special moment yesterday. Theo’s first steps.”