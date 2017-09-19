Peter Andre Mimics Proposal To Wife Emily AGAIN And The Ring Is Unbelievable!

Emily says she feels like the singer proposed to her 'all over again' after being whisked away.

Peter Andre has taken steps to profess his love to wife Emily in the most romantic way, by proposing to her all over again.

The 'Mysterious Girl Singer' took to whisked his beautiful partner away to Spain for her birthday and presented her with a huge diamond ring aboard a luxury yacht in the sunny destination.

Peter also travelled to Southern Spain with their two children Amelia, three, and 10-month-old Theo and his children from his marriage to Katie Price - Junior, 12, and Princess, 10.





However, he made sure to keep the kids back at the hotel so he could plan a special evening for the love of his life by chartering a luxury yacht off the coast of Marbella and they enjoyed a three-course slap-up meal on deck before he surprised her.

It felt like he was proposing all over again - it was so romantic," the 28-year-old beauty told OK! magazine .

Out for our belated anniversary dinner :) A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) onJul 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Pete explained: "I wanted to treat her for her birthday."

The 44-year-old singer also revealed that the ring was a push present for allowing him to have another son.

"It was really a thank you for Theo. I praise her every day for how good a mother she is."

Pete and Emily got married in 2015 after he proposed in Amelia's nursery on New Year's Eve in 2013.