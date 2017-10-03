WATCH! Peter Andre's Kids Sing Justin Bieber And It's Surprisingly GOOD!

3 October 2017, 14:07

Peter Andre with Junior and Princess

The adorable duo were fearless with their rendition as they sang an acoustic version of the hit 'Love Yourself'.

Their father is probably one of the most iconic pop star's the UK has ever seen, and now it looks as though Peter Andre's kids are set to follow in his footsteps as they showed off their adorable vocals this week.

Junior and Princess, whom he had with ex-wife Katie Price, took to Instagram with a cover of Justin Bieber's hit 'Love Yourself', and they can really sing!

The adorable duo were fearless with their rendition as they sang an acoustic version of the hit across three videos, where they each got their own solo and a video of them singing together.

 

Katie posted the video to her Instagram and captioned the post: "My Gorgeous baby’s Junior and Princess."

Peter is yet to comment on the footage but there's no doubt he'll find it nothing short of adorable. 

 

Bist re united with her little brother :))

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) onApr 9, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Katie and Peter found love after both appearing on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and they married in September 2005, however, less than four years later they confirmed their split.

It's safe to say they have two budding stars on their hands!

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale baby emoji

'Emmerdale' Fans Freak Out Over Shock Baby Cliffhanger!

Ryan Gosling Graham Norton

WATCH: Ryan Gosling Had The WEIRDEST Job When He Was Younger!
Liar Epsiode 4

Fans Spotted This Byker Grove Star In Last Night's Episode Of Liar!
Helen George Jack Ashton Baby

Call The Midwife's Helen George And Jack Ashton Welcome Their Baby Early!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Cheryl and Helen Loreal Asset

Cheryl Is OUTSHINED By Veterans Helen Mirren And Jane Fonda During Catwalk Debut

Dr Foster finale

The Cast Of Dr Foster Have Been Banned From Social Media - But One Of Them Has Let Something Slip!
Jonnie Peacock Strictly

WATCH: Jonnie Peacock Hailed 'Inspirational' After His Jive In Week 2 Of Strictly
Love Actually Live

Get Ready Because Love Actually LIVE Is Coming To A City Near You!
Dermot O'Leary sings

WATCH: 'The X Factor' Viewers Are Wowed By Dermot's Vocals