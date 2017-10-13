Rio Ferdinand Opens Up About Finding Love Again After Losing His Wife

Rio, who has reportedly been dating former The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Wright, admitted in a heartfelt interview with heart, that he never thought he would be able to be happy in another relationship.

Rio Ferdinand has spoken out about learning to love again, after losing his wife Rebecca to breast cancer two years ago.

The former footballer found himself a raising three children on his own after his wife's tragic passing in 2015, but now he says he's finally beginning to open up in his new relationship.

Synchronised morning workout .... the outfits weren't planned I promise A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) onSep 7, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

However after visiting golfer and fellow widower, Darren Clark during the making of his BBC documentary 'Being Mum and Dad' he soon realised that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

"If you had asked me six months after Rebecca died, before I went to Ireland to see the golfer, Darren Clark, whether I would move on, I would have said no." Rio tells us in a sit down chat about his brand new book Thinking Out Loud: Love, Grief and Being Mum and Dad.

"If you asked me whether I would be introducing my kids to somebody, or if I would be going public with a relationship, there was no chance. However, after meeting Darren and listening to him my perspective changed. He said to me 'I'm living proof that you can move on and that you can smile again, and be as happy as you were before'.

"So, when I came back from that trip I was thinking that maybe there is light at the end of the tunnel maybe I can move on."

Speaking on the initial turmoil he felt after meeting someone new, Rio explains that he's now finding happiness again and his entire journey is helping him to open up after discovering that he had become "emotionally cold" over the years.

"I knew my mum and dad loved me but I didn't see love between them, the words 'I love you' wasn't something that I heard, even though they did show love in terms of their commitment to us as kids" he explained.

"Now with the passing of my wife, I want to make sure I show my kids that and now saying 'I love you' and being emotional and warm and cuddly is just a normal part of my household now."

"Even in my relationship as well, I don't want to make the same mistakes in that sense."