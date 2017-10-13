Rio Ferdinand Opens Up About Finding Love Again After Losing His Wife

13 October 2017, 18:18

Rio Ferdinand Opens Up about Love Asset

Rio, who has reportedly been dating former The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Wright, admitted in a heartfelt interview with heart, that he never thought he would be able to be happy in another relationship.

Rio Ferdinand has spoken out about learning to love again, after losing his wife Rebecca to breast cancer two years ago.

The former footballer found himself a raising three children on his own after his wife's tragic passing in 2015, but now he says he's finally beginning to open up in his new relationship.

Rio, who has reportedly been dating former The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Wright, admitted in a heartfelt interview with heart, that he never thought he would be able to be happy in another relationship. 

Read more: Rio Ferdinand Reveals The Trickiest Thing About Being Mum and Dad 

 

Synchronised morning workout .... the outfits weren't planned I promise

A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) onSep 7, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

However after visiting golfer and fellow widower, Darren Clark during the making of his BBC documentary 'Being Mum and Dad' he soon realised that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

"If you had asked me six months after Rebecca died, before I went to Ireland to see the golfer, Darren Clark,  whether I would move on, I would have said no." Rio tells us in a sit down chat about his brand new book Thinking Out Loud: Love, Grief and Being Mum and Dad

"If you asked me whether I would be introducing my kids to somebody, or if I would be going public with a relationship, there was no chance. However, after meeting Darren and listening to him my perspective changed. He said to me 'I'm living proof that you can move on and that you can smile again, and be as happy as you were before'. 

"So, when I came back from that trip I was thinking that maybe there is light at the end of the tunnel maybe I can move on."

Speaking on the initial turmoil he felt after meeting someone new, Rio explains that he's now finding happiness again and his entire journey is helping him to open up after discovering that he had become "emotionally cold" over the years. 

"I knew my mum and dad loved me but I didn't see love between them, the words 'I love you' wasn't something that I heard, even though they did show love in terms of their commitment to us as kids" he explained.

"Now with the passing of my wife, I want to make sure I show my kids that and now saying 'I love you' and being emotional and warm and cuddly is just a normal part of my household now."

"Even in my relationship as well, I don't want to make the same mistakes in that sense."

Trending on Heart

X Factor Where are they now? asset

Where Are They Now? Most Memorable X Factor Finalists (...And The Ones You Forgot!)
Ruth Langsford Injured Strictly Come Dancing

Eamonn Holmes Asks Ruth Langsford To Quit 'Strictly'!

Gary Barlow annoucement

Gary Barlow Makes BIG Announcement That Will See Him Leave Take That Behind!
the chase - Bradley Walsh

WATCH! Fans Outraged Over Bradley Walsh Rejecting The CORRECT Answer On The Chase

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Ross Barton, Emmerdale

Who Knows Ross Barton's Guilty Emmerdale Secret?!

attitude awards, prince harry. princess Diana

WATCH: Prince Harry Makes Heartfelt Speech As He Accepts Award For His Mother's HIV Work 
Mary Berry Sian

WATCH: Mary Berry Lets Us In On All Her Best Housekeeping Secrets!
Craig Revel Horwood Online Dating

Strictly's Craig Reveals He's Online Dating But Matches Only Want ONE Thing
Prince Harry Meghan Markle

THIS Is When Prince Harry Will Propose - And Meghan Already Has A Dressmaker!