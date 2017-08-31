Sam Smith Has Revealed Some BIG News And Fans Are Ecstatic!

The post comes just three days after Sam revealed his slender new figure in a moody black and white picture on his Twitter.

Sam Smith has revealed his plans to release new music in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The ‘Stay With Me’ singer has been out of the spotlight for two years but his fans were the first to know about his much-awaited comeback.

The 25–year-old star admitted in the post that he felt “scared and excited” about releasing the new record, which he claims he poured his “heart and soul” into.

In the emotional Instagram post, he said: "To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you.

"Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind and write music so freely.

"I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you.

"I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn't gone by when I haven't been looking at all your comments & dreaming of signing with you all again.

"The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very, very soon.

"I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future."

It has been four years since Sam released his smash hit debut record ‘In The Lonely Hour’ and two years since he penned the James Bond theme tune for ‘Spectre’ in 2015.

Insiders claim Sam has named his comeback record after his family home, The Pink House, 50 Heydon Road.

It's believed the title of the new album is TPH-50HR and Sam has a tattoo of the name of his chest.

We can’t wait!