Fans Call For A Reunion After Sarah Harding Takes THIS Step To End Cheryl Feud

Sarah Harding appeared to extend an olive branch to Cheryl on Wednesday after a friendly Twitter exchange.

Their rumoured feud has been highly documented over the years and Sarah appeared to all but confirm her frosty relationship with Cheryl during her recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Now Sarah has seemingly made an attempt to thaw the ice between her and former Girl Aloud bandmate Cheryl by engaging in a friendly exchange over Twitter.

On Wednesday, proud new mum Cheryl took to the social networking site to ask her 6 million followers for feedback on her past albums and instructed them to tweet her with songs that should have been released as singles.

Sarah appeared to use the opportunity to silence any rumours of a feud by tweeting Cheryl her personal favourite before the pair appeared to form a friendly truce through a series of nice exchanges.

Hey stranger!...U know FFTL will always be the one #TrueToTheGame — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) September 13, 2017

Cheryl, who previously stopped following Sarah on Twitter, then replied to her old pal with the hashtag "#AlwaysTrue" along with a kissing emoji, a wink emoji and a soldier emoji.

The subtle exchange didn't go unnoticed by fans, who went into meltdown at the thought of the pair being friends again.

My fangirl heart — 25.11.2016 (@_Lalalalalove_) September 13, 2017

The news comes after Sarah appeared to have a dig at Cheryl while in the CBB house, buy branding her former bandmate as "savvy" when it comes to courting publicity.

“She just knows how to work it when she wants to," Sarah told fellow housemate Amelia Lily.

“When she wants to be seen she is, and when she doesn’t, she makes sure she isn’t. "Like with the whole baby thing. She just plans things meticulously. She’s savvy, I’d give her that."

