Fans Call For A Reunion After Sarah Harding Takes THIS Step To End Cheryl Feud

14 September 2017, 08:43

Cheryl and Sarah Harding Feud End Twitter

Sarah Harding appeared to extend an olive branch to Cheryl on Wednesday after a friendly Twitter exchange.

Their rumoured feud has been highly documented over the years and Sarah appeared to all but confirm her frosty relationship with Cheryl during her recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Now Sarah has seemingly made an attempt to thaw the ice between her and former Girl Aloud bandmate Cheryl by engaging in a friendly exchange over Twitter.

On Wednesday, proud new mum Cheryl took to the social networking site to ask her 6 million followers for feedback on her past albums and instructed them to tweet her with songs that should have been released as singles.

Sarah appeared to use the opportunity to silence any rumours of a feud by tweeting Cheryl her personal favourite before the pair appeared to form a friendly truce through a series of nice exchanges.

Cheryl, who previously stopped following Sarah on Twitter, then replied to her old pal with the hashtag "#AlwaysTrue" along with a kissing emoji, a wink emoji and a soldier emoji.

The subtle exchange didn't go unnoticed by fans, who went into meltdown at the thought of the pair being friends again.

The news comes after Sarah appeared to have a dig at Cheryl while in the CBB house, buy branding her former bandmate as "savvy" when it comes to courting publicity. 

“She just knows how to work it when she wants to," Sarah told fellow housemate Amelia Lily. 

“When she wants to be seen she is, and when she doesn’t, she makes sure she isn’t. "Like with the whole baby thing. She just plans things meticulously. She’s savvy, I’d give her that."

Is there another album on the cards? 

Trending on Heart

beyonce Makes First Public Appearance After Having

Beyonce Makes First Public Appearance After Having Twins

Noel Fielding - Great British Bake Off

Noel Fielding Sparks Complaints With Fridge Antics

Alan Carr beard

Fans Are Horrified By Alan Carr's New Beard!

Worst The Chase Team Ever

Last Night's Chase Contestants Have Been Labelled The Worst EVER Team

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Emmerdale Christian Grey Style Character

Emmerdale Fans Get Flustered Over Sexy Christian Grey Style Character
Serena Williams Baby

Serena Williams Announces Baby Name In Adorable Home Video

Doc Martin is back for a new series

Doc Martin Returns With A Dramatic Wedding

Gok Wan on Heart

Gok Wan Explains Why Cellulite Is Sexy In Hilarious Game

mary berry

Mary Berry To Front Second Show To Rival Bake Off