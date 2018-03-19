Saturday Night Takeaway Is CANCELLED As Ant McPartlin Heads Back To Rehab!

Ant won't be appearing alongside Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend as fears for the presenter's health worsen.

Ant and Dec will not be hosting Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend in a last minute decision to pull the entertainment show off the air.

It's been announced that Ant McPartlin will be taking time off from the show to head back to rehab after he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday afternoon.

A statement from Ant & Dec released earlier today (March 19) said that the presenter had "asked for time off for the foreseeable future".

The TV favourite had admitted himself to rehab in Los Angeles last summer for addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

TV presenter Ant McPartlin "has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments" following his arrest for suspected drink driving, his publicist said. pic.twitter.com/lUnqKpmxsS — Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) March 19, 2018

The full statement read: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec's team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

"We will reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31st and 7th April) which would not feature Ant, who is taking time off to seek treatment. We very much hope he gets the help he needs."

More news to follow...