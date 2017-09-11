Stacey Solomon Finally Moves Kids Out Her Bedroom After NINE YEARS

11 September 2017, 08:42

Stacey Solomon Finally Moves Kids Out Her Bedroom

The Loose Women star's children have been sleeping in her bedroom this whole time.

Stacey Solomon might be able to get a little extra room to stretch out at night now that her her children have finally moved out of her bedroom.

The Loose Women star revealed in a heartfelt post that she had "selfishly" been keeping them in her bed for nine years but feels the time has come to let them go.

Taking to Twitter to post an adorable photo of her two sons, Zachary, nine and five-year-old Leighton in their very own bunk beds, Stacey poured her heart out about the joys of sleeping in the same bed as her boys.

"So, last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in 9 years.

“I'm sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don't care. I love sleeping with my children and would do it forever if I could.

Read more: Stacey Solomon drops huge wedding proposal hint as she tries on dresses 

 

So, last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in 9 years. I'm sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don't care. I love sleeping with my children and would do it forever if I could. Those cuddles, the kick in the face, the kisses in the morning. I live for that. However I have come to the realisation that as much as I love it, I also value my sleep, and relationship and I know that with extra special people coming into my life there simply isn't enough room for us all and everybody benefits from a good nights sleep. So, as daunting as it was change for me (selfishly) it was an even bigger change for the boys, so I hunted and hunted and found @andersons.themes.and.dreams who I got to design this incredible dream bed with to ease the transition. The truth is I didn't realise how easy it would be. I didn't even have to spend the usual 35 minutes saying "half an hour boys, 20 minutes now, come on bed time boys, bed time BED TIME" they were asking me "is it bed time yet mummy" and at 7pm they ran up chose there bunks and went to sleep. I assumed the novelty would wear off and they'd wake up in the night and come in but, I woke up to an empty bed after a full nights sleep and to my surprise there they were fast asleep in their bed. As happy as I am that this is the next phase and they're loving it (especially thanks to their amazing bed). I can't help but feel a little sad that that's probably the first day of the rest of my child free bed time life

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) onSep 10, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

“Those cuddles, the kick in the face, the kisses in the morning. I live for that.

“However I have come to the realisation that as much as I love it, I also value my sleep, and relationship and I know that with extra special people coming into my life there simply isn't enough room for us all and everybody benefits from a good night’s sleep.

“So, as daunting as it was change for me (selfishly) it was an even bigger change for the boys.”

The picture sees Stacey leaning into give her son a kiss as she tucks them into bed but her post continued to reveal that she still wasn't quite ready to let them go even though her boys were excited about the prospect of having their own bed. 

 

Stacey has an incredible bond with her two boys, and the news comes after she revealed she still bathes with her two little boys. 

Defending her decision on Loose Women last month, Stacey said: "I’m not horrified at all.  Anyone who’s horrified at the thought of parents sharing a bath with their children I think has issues. It’s each to their own. I still have baths with my children – my eldest is nine.

Stacey Solomon Can't Resist Trying On Wedding Dresses

00:59

“Sometimes he’s like, ‘Oh put the bubbles over your boobs mother, I don’t want to see it! But at the same time, why does the body always have to be looked at as some sexual thing?

“Why can’t it just be the human body? It’s almost like having dinner and reading bedroom stories."

Each to their own we say!

