The Overtones singer Timmy Matley tragically dies aged 36

Fans have been sharing their condolences on Twitter after statement from the group revealed the singer had died.

Circumstances surrounding Timmy Matley's death are still unknown, however, it's claimed he had been battling cancer after being diagnosed with a skin melanoma in 2016.s

The remaining members of The Overtones, Mark Franks, Mike Crawshaw, Darren Everest and Lachie Chapman took to Twitter to share their grief with fans, in a statement.

"It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away," they wrote.

"We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us.

"We appreciate your love and support at this difficult time."

Shocked fans swiftly took to the social media site to send their condolences and heartbreak at the news.

Stunned and shocked to hear that Timmy Matley from @the_overtones has passed away. Had the pleasure of meeting him and the rest of the band back in 2012 when they played in Aberdeen. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/vLRyik29P8 — Lynne Reilly (@boo_lil) April 11, 2018

Next thing u know I’m sat on bedroom floor listening to the longest time feeling sad that Timmy matley has passed away — Laura (@Laurarooke84) April 11, 2018

Devastated to hear of the sad passing of Timmy Matley. Thoughts going out to his band mates, family, and friends at this difficult time — wolfie (@inkandstars_) April 11, 2018

Timmy stormed to fame with The Overtones after joining the group in 2010.

The handsome five-piece vocal harmony group went on to achieve four top-ten albums in the UK and their debut, Good Ol' Fashioned Love, reached number four in the charts.

In 2016, the group toured with stage show That's Entertainment and then A Christmas Tour later that year but Timmy's skin cancer diagnosis mean that he was forced to pull out of performing.

The sad news also comes after Timmy had made a triumphant return to the group, and they were all set to go on tour in the summer.