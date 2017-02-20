Angelina Opens Up On 'Difficult' Divorce From Brad In Emotional Interview
Angelina Jolie says she and Brad Pitt will "always be a family" despite divorce
00:46
The 'By The Sea' actress has spoken for the first time about her divorce from the 'Allied' star in her first candid interview since their split last year.
Angelina Jolie has spoken out for the first time about her split from Brad Pitt in her first candid interview since she filed for divorce after just two years of marriage last September.
The 41-year-old actress said the couple will "always be a family" as she opened up about their "difficult" split after 10 years together.
Angelina says that although they have decided to go their separate ways, she hopes the whole thing will make them a "stronger" unit.
Picture: BBC World Exclusive
Speaking to BBC World News, she said: "I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.
"Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family, we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children ... and my focus is finding this way through.
"We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."
Picture: BBC World Exclusive
Angelina is currently in Cambodia for the film premiere of 'First They Killed My Father', where she was joined by her six kids - Maddox, 15, Shiloh, 10, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Speaking at the premiere, she gushed: "I cannot find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country.
"This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people.
"Most of all, this film is my way of saying thank you to Cambodia. Without Cambodia, I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox."
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Olympians Laura Trott and Jason Kenny Are Expecting!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
-
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Entertainment
Harry Potter play casts spell at WhatsOnStage awards
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has continued to sweep UK theatre awards, winning eight categories including best new play.
Eastenders Bosses Defend Danny Dyer Ahead Of His Absence On The Show
Bosses on the soap spoke highly of the star as he takes a break from the show.
Moonlight outshines Oscar favourite La La Land at WGA awards
Oscar favourite La La Land has taken its first major blow this awards season, losing the Writers Guild of America gong for Moonlight.
Daniel Craig now second longest-serving 007
Daniel Craig has become cinema's second longest-serving James Bond by playing the role for 4,147 days - or almost 11-and-a-half years.
Piers Morgan pulls out of hosting RTS Awards over 'silly' campaign
Piers Morgan has pulled out of hosting the Royal Television Society Programme Awards over a "silly" campaign to ban him.
Drive my car: Beatles star George Harrison's Porsche being auctioned
A rare black Porsche 928 once owned by Beatles guitarist George Harrison is being put up for auction.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'to star in TV drama with Angelina Jolie'
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly signed up to star with Angelina Jolie in a TV drama about Syrian refugees.
Gordon Ramsay Takes Down Wannabe Chefs On Twitter...And It's Brutal
Can you handle the heat?
Love Advice From Emma Watson For Just £1.60? That's A Bargain!
From Harry Potter To New York's agony aunt...
Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures
Louise Redknapp Bags Harry Redknapp For A Little #FoodDancing Fun. Harry Needs leaves Rebecca Adlington a heart-warming birthday message
Anger as touts resell tickets to Ed Sheeran charity gig for £5,000
Secondary ticketing website Viagogo has been criticised for "profiteering at the expense of teenage cancer sufferers".
Linda Nolan Reveals Her Facelift To Sister Coleen On Loose Women
She looks about ten years younger!
You Won't Believe How Amazing June Brown's Hair Is Out Of Her Dot Costume!
The Eastenders veteran has such chic locks!
Monopoly Is Getting Rid Of THIS Playing Piece For An Emoji!
Not even our classic board game is sacred now that they're set to get rid of our favourite piece.
Allo Allo stars reunite for Gorden Kaye funeral
Stars of sitcom Allo Allo reunited in Huddersfield for the funeral of beloved actor Gorden Kaye, who passed away last month.
EastEnders star Danny Dyer on 'short break' from show
Actor Danny Dyer is taking a break from the hit TV show EastEnders, following media reports of "exhaustion".
Now THIS Is A Girl Power Disney Movie That We Would All Love To See
After a fan mocked up this Disney film poster the world is now convinced it has to be made!
Ed Sheeran Has Just Dropped A BRAND NEW Song For His Birthday!
The video for his new single 'Shape Of You' shows Ed as we have never seen him before!
De Niro offers $100k reward to media for 'truth' about controversial children's vaccine
Actor Robert De Niro has promised $100k to journalists willing to publicise criticism of a controversial children's vaccine.
Take That Are Spoiling Us! The Band Unveil Their New Song AND Album
Take That released their brand new single today!
YouTube star PewDiePie slams 'insane' media after losing Disney gig over alleged anti-Semitism
YouTube celebrity PewDiePie has defended himself against allegations of anti-Semitism after getting dropped by Disney.
Danny Dyer Has Been Forced To Temporarily LEAVE Eastenders!
The cheeky actor who plays Mick Carter on the show is on an enforced 'break' from the show.
Tom Hiddleston Revealed This Bizarre Thing He Did For Co-Star Tom Hollander
Tom Hiddleston proved he was the ultimate friend when he did this bizarre thing for his co-star...
Justin Bieber accused of headbutting man in restaurant
Police are investigating claims that Justin Bieber headbutted a man after fighting two bartenders at a West Hollywood restaurant.
Roman Polanski seeks assurances to return to US
Roman Polanski has embarked on a legal bid to return to the US, seeking assurances he will do no further jail time for his crime.
WATCH: Ruth Langsford Let Eamon Holmes Dress Her And It's Not A Good Look!
Would you let your other half style you for the day?
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters would play on US-Mexico border
Roger Waters has said he would consider performing on the border between the US and Mexico as an act of defiance.
Doctor Who: Tilda Swinton is bookies' favourite to be next TV Time Lord
The next Doctor Who could be played by a woman for the first time as Tilda Swinton is the bookies' favourite to replace Peter Capaldi.
Mel Gibson in talks to direct Suicide Squad sequel
Mel Gibson is reportedly in talks to direct a sequel to super-villain film Suicide Squad.
'Corrie' Producers Appear To Forget THIS Character Is ALREADY DEAD In Horrific Gaffe
Producers of the long-running soap might need to go back and brush up on the history of the cobbles.
Comments