Ant and Dec Stood On Wrong Sides To Receive OBE's And It's Freaked Us Out

Yep, it's almost an unwritten rule that Ant stands on the left and Dec stands on the right.

There's only a few things in life that are a certainty - taxes, death and the fact that Ant MUST come BEFORE Dec!

So you can imagine how weirded out we felt when the famous duo accidentally stood in opposite places when they went to collect their OBE's on Friday afternoon.

The Geordie's appeared on Sky News shortly after they had their honour bestowed upon them, and its safe to say we were a little disoriented.

Mainly because Ant was on the right and Dec on the left - it’s just not normal!

Also, we noticed that because of their different positions, the names on the screen didn't match either!

What's more, Dec had been called up to get his OBE first! What?! This is just too much.

Speaking on Sky News, Ant explained: "It's normally me first, Ant & Dec, and I'll go first, but today Dec went before me which was a break from tradition."

"A welcome break from tradition!" added Dec.

When it was joked that Ant & Dec would break tradition for royalty and not Sky News, they swapped sides again on screen - but even Dec admitted it looked weird as Dec commented: "It just looks weird, it doesn't look right!"

We agree!