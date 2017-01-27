Ant and Dec Stood On Wrong Sides To Receive OBE's And It's Freaked Us Out
Yep, it's almost an unwritten rule that Ant stands on the left and Dec stands on the right.
There's only a few things in life that are a certainty - taxes, death and the fact that Ant MUST come BEFORE Dec!
Yep, it's almost an unwritten rule that Ant stands on the left and Dec stands on the right.
So you can imagine how weirded out we felt when the famous duo accidentally stood in opposite places when they went to collect their OBE's on Friday afternoon.
The Geordie's appeared on Sky News shortly after they had their honour bestowed upon them, and its safe to say we were a little disoriented.
Mainly because Ant was on the right and Dec on the left - it’s just not normal!
Also, we noticed that because of their different positions, the names on the screen didn't match either!
What's more, Dec had been called up to get his OBE first! What?! This is just too much.
Speaking on Sky News, Ant explained: "It's normally me first, Ant & Dec, and I'll go first, but today Dec went before me which was a break from tradition."
"A welcome break from tradition!" added Dec.
When it was joked that Ant & Dec would break tradition for royalty and not Sky News, they swapped sides again on screen - but even Dec admitted it looked weird as Dec commented: "It just looks weird, it doesn't look right!"
We agree!
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Is Zooey Deschanel Expecting?
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
On TV: Have To Love Them! 60 Guilty...
9pm - 1am
Entertainment
Is This The Wild Reason Why Melania Pulled THIS Face At Donald Trump?
When Melania Trump was caught pulling this expression at the inauguration many people were worried.
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston to make London theatre debut
Bryan Cranston, best known for his role as Walter White in hit TV show Breaking Bad, is to make his London stage debut at the National Theatre.
WATCH! Taylor Swift and Zayn Tease Fifty Shades Darker With This Saucy Video
We have been FINALLY treated to the official soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker which is due to be released on Valentine's Day 2017!
Video Donald Trump hits back at 'disgusting' Madonna after Women's March
Donald Trump has branded Madonna "disgusting" and "disgraceful" following her Women's March speech in protest against his presidency.
Peter Andre And Gino D'Acampo's Bromance Is Too Much For TV!
As Peter Andre takes on MJ and Missy Elliot for Lip Sync Battle UK, his bromance with Gino D'Acampo was taken to a whole new level.
Black Panther: Marvel's first black superhero flick kicks off
Marvel Studios has begun filming its latest superhero epic which for the first time will feature a black actor in the starring role.
Devil Wears Prada The Musical Is ACTUALLY Happening Thanks To Elton John!
The sassy parody of life at a top fashion magazine is set to hit the stage with the little help of the iconic 'Candle in The Wind' hitmaker.
Video Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik go fifty shades darker
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik have released a new music video for their Fifty Shades Darker track I Don't Wanna Live Forever.
Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures - 27th January 2017
New Beauty and the Beast posters have been revealed, Kim Kardashian sports a weird nail trend and the One Show's Alex Johnson has had a baby!
Mannix star Mike Connors dead at 91
Mike Connors, known for his role as a hard-hitting private eye in the long-running TV series Mannix, has died aged 91.
Threat of losing iconic music venues 'a real tragedy'
Britain's "precious" music scene needs protecting at a grassroots level, according to singer Suggs.
Is There A 'Grease' Reunion Next Year? Olivia Newton-John Hopes So!
We might need to pull out the leather jackets and our pink ladies bombers as Grease marks it's 40th anniversary next year!
British-made films dominate UK box office in 2016
British-made films dominated the UK box office in 2016, taking the three top spots for highest-grossing movies.
Ed Sheeran reveals new global tour dates after year-long break
Ed Sheeran has revealed the first dates for a new world tour, after taking a year-long break from the music scene.
Ed Sheeran Is Going On TOUR! Here're All The Dates
The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker is heading out on the road to promote his new album divide.
Susannah Reid Managed To Shut Up Peirs Morgan and Everyone Is Rejoicing!
The Good Morning Britain host did what just about everyone wishes they could have done to Piers Morgan this week.
These Two Jungle Stars Wore The SAME Dress To The NTA's Last Night! Oops...
These two stars suffered a mortifying outfit faux-pas at the National Television Awards.
Shia LaBeouf arrested during his anti-Trump live art project
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after an alleged altercation with a man at the site of his anti-Donald Trump live art protest.
Robbie Williams' sex harassment case dropped by LA court
Sexual harassment charges against Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field has been thrown out by an LA court.
MI6 chief reveals the real-life Q is a woman
In 2017, everyday misogyny stomps along the corridors of global power in ways that would make even mid-career James Bond blush.
Ant and Dec win the treble at National Television Awards
TV duo Ant and Dec were the big winners at the 2017 National Television Awards, winning three prizes including best TV presenter.
Mary Tyler Moore: Actress and 'pioneer of American TV' dies aged 80
TV sitcom star Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80, surrounded by her husband and friends.
Cheryl And Liam's Parenting Style Might Be Stricter Than You'd Think!
The couple might be worth a combined £50 million, but Cheryl, who was raised on a council estate in Newcastle, says she wants her children to learn the value of a dollar.
Video Timothy Spall 'isolated' by Holocaust denier role in new film Denial
Timothy Spall has admitted feeling “isolated” in his latest role as Holocaust denier David Irving in new film Denial.
Madonna denies she is planning to adopt two more Malawian children
Madonna has denied applying to a Malawian court to adopt two more children.
Who Do You Think You Are Is Back And These Are The Stars That Are Taking Part
Everyone's favourite family tree inspired programme is back! And after the amazing last series we can't wait for this one...
Video Gino D'Acampo Spills The Beans On Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield's Wildest Off-Screen Antics
The This Morning hosts are well known for their outlandish behaviour, but what we see on TV is only half the story!
CRINGE! David Beckham Publicly Embarrasses His Son Brooklyn AGAIN
David Beckham's been embarrassing his eldest son Brooklyn yet again and it's hilarious!
British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman to step down after 25 years
British Vogue's editor-in-chief is stepping down after leading the country's biggest fashion magazine for 25 years.
Someone Screwed Up And Wrongly Listed These Actors As Oscar Nominees!
These two incredible actors were listed in the nominations on the official Oscars site despite not being nominated!
Comments