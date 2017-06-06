Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Will "Watch The Birth" Of Her Twins
Apparently, power couple Jay Z and Beyonce don't want their first born to feel "left out" of the experience.
Four-year-old Blue Ivy will reportedly be on hand to watch the birth of her new siblings when Beyonce gives birth to her twin children.
The 'Formation' hitmaker is due to expand her brood by two and she is rumoured to give birth any day now, and it's thought her first born child will be on hand to welcome the new arrivals.
According to the Daily Star, the A-List couple are planning to their daughter Blue with a nurses uniform and invite her into the birthing room.
Read more: Beyonce Teases Sex Of Her Babies With More Pregnancy Photos
It's thought that the 35-year-old singer and her rapper husband are keen to get their eldest child in the lives of their new babies and hope that including her in the birth will prevent any jealousy forming.
“They’re worried that their daughter might feel left out when the twins arrive, so they’re trying to make sure she feels involved every step of the way,” a source told the Daily Star on Sunday.
It is also believed that Bey and Jay are splashing out $1050 (£780) on a nurses outfit designed by Givenchy for her moment in the delivery room.
While the story is certainly set to ruffle feathers, some fans have been speculating about whether, Beyonce has already given birth.
Fans on Twitter have written: "Bet money Beyoncé gave birth and nobody knows."
Another agreed, adding: "There’s a good chance she’s playing us to buy a little privacy before the madness starts.”
Beyonce and Jay revealed they were experiencing their second pregnancy in February 2017 - delighting fans by explaining they were expecting twins and sharing the news via a photograph of an already clearly pregnant star.
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebs: Rag 'n' Bone Man Is Expecting His First Child!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
Here's How To Get Your Hands On Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Jumper
All eyes were on Ariana Grande on Sunday night as she stepped out at the Emirates Old Trafford for her benefit concert, One Love Manchester.
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander
International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has given birth to "happy, healthy" twins Ella and Alexander.
Gallery British Soap Awards 2017 Red Carpet
Frocky Horror Show or Gorgeous Glamour? Take a look at Soapland's big night out...
Video Sofia Boutella reveals she initially turned down title role in The Mummy
The Mummy star Sofia Boutella has told Sky News that she turned down the role of the monster when it first came her way.
Here Are The BEST New Shows Coming To The Internet This June!
Thanks to streaming services you no longer need a TV to enjoy amazing programmes! Here is what the internet has in June.
This New Twist Will Get You Watching Big Brother Again
The public now get a choice about who goes into the house.
EastEnders Was THRASHED By Emmerdale At The British Soap Awards
Well, this is awkward. The Yorkshire soap has walked away with all the big trophies this year.
Ariana Grande And Her Crew Got Matching Tattoos In Sweet Tribute To Manchester
The matching tattoos are a beautiful idea.
Julie Wadsworth: Ex-BBC presenter 'stupid' , but not predatory, says lawyer
A former BBC radio presenter accused of having sex with underage boys is the victim of "cheap" allegations that are "poisonous and untrue," her lawyers have claimed.
Wallace And Gromit star Peter Sallis dies aged 96
Peter Sallis, who was the voice of Wallace in the beloved clay animation Wallace And Gromit, has died aged 96.
Did You Spot The Touching Tribute On Katy Perry's Dress At One Love Manchester?
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the Roar singer's outfit was customised.
Terry Gilliam finishes The Man Who Killed Don Quixote after 17 years
Terry Gilliam has finally wrapped up his film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote - after 17 years.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial set to start near Philadelphia
Bill Cosby is going on trial on Monday, in the only sexual assault case resulting from over 50 claims made against him.
Harry Styles Is A Member Of This VIP Club And We Bet You've Not Heard Of It
Now this sounds like the sort of club we would all love...
Video One Love Manchester: City's unbreakable spirit
On Saturday, I went up to Manchester to cover a benefit concert on a scale far bigger than anything I had imagined.
Ariana Grande And Parrs Wood High School's Tribute Moved Everyone To Tears
The high school choir performed Ariana Grande's song 'My Everything' alongside the singer at the One Love Manchester concert.
Ariana Grande's Cover Of Somewhere Over The Rainbow Will Move You To Tears
Ariana Grande closed her benefit concert, One Love Manchester, with an emotional version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.
Liam Gallagher slams brother Noel for Manchester gig no-show
Liam Gallagher has slammed his "sad f***" brother Noel for not attending the One Love Manchester tribute show on Sunday.
Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures - Tuesday 6th June
Miranda Hart swaps the screen for the stage while Emma Willis hosts the opening night of Big Brother 2017!
Video Ariana Grande takes to stage at gig for Manchester terror victims
Ariana Grande made an emotional return to the stage at a tribute concert to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Ariana Grande, Take That, Coldplay And More UNITE for One Love Manchester Concert
A night of love, music and unity.
Video Thousands attend star-studded gig for Manchester terror victims
Tight security measures are in place as thousands of fans attend a concert in tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.
Tom Cruise Reveals Top Gun Sequel Title...And It's NOT What You Expect
'You don't need a number'
Warner Bros Approve Voldemort Origins Movie And Harry Potter Fans Are Over The MOON!
It looks darkly magical already!
Ariana Grande's surprise visit to Manchester hospital delights injured fans
Delighted young fans of Ariana Grande got to hug and pose for photos with their idol when she paid a surprise hospital visit to children recovering from the Manchester terror attack.
Chris Cornell had anti-anxiety drugs and sedatives in his body
Chris Cornell had anti-anxiety drugs and sedatives in his system when he killed himself, according to a post-mortem report.
Germany's Rock am Ring music festival evacuated in terror scare
Crowds at one of Germany's biggest music festivals had to be evacuated because of "concrete leads" of a possible terror threat.
'Baywatch' Star Priyanka Chopra Wants To See More Villainous Women On Film
The actor spoke to the BBC about the need for more "female, strong badass villains" in the movies. Go girl!
Radiohead defends upcoming Israel concert amid boycott campaign
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has defended the band's decision to play a controversial concert in Israel next month.
Video Baywatch: Zac Efron kissed The Rock and 'it was fantastic'
Zac Efron told Sky News that kissing Dwayne The Rock Johnson in the new Baywatch film is an experience he will never forget.
Comments