Beyonce's Pregnancy Announcement Is The Most Liked Instagram Photo EVER

Rihanna leads the tributes as a number of stars and fans alike send congratulations to the 'Halo' hitmaker on her second pregnancy.

Congratulatory messages have come flooding in after Beyonce announced she is expecting, not one, but TWO babies.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she and her husband, rapper Jay Z, will be expanding their brood by two more children as she is pregnant with twins.

Posting a picture of herself displaying her baby bump, the 'Formation' hitmaker wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters (sic)"

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onFeb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Before her exciting announcement, the previously most liked post on Instagram was posted by Selena Gomez promoting Coca Cola with 6.3 million likes.

But Queen Bey has swiftly taken over Selena and less than 24 hours after posting the image it has received over 7.4 million likes.

Many of the likers of the post included fellow musicians who congratulated Beyonce by also sharing the image, such as Rihanna.

so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) onFeb 1, 2017 at 11:51am PST

It's speculated that Beyonce, who already has a five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, is thought to be between four and five months pregnant but the couple have done a great job at keeping the news a secret until now.

Among the well-wishers is her mother Tina Knowles, who revealed her delight at meeting her grandchildren and no longer holding the burden of such a big secret.

Sharing the same photo, Tina wrote: "WOW I don't have to keep the secret anymore I am so happy God is so good twin blessings".

Meanwhile, Rihanna lead the celebrity tributes to Beyoncé as a string of celebrity friends flock to social media to show their support.

Reposting the picture of the 'Formation' hitmaker, the 28-year-old Rihanna wrote on Instagram: "So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! (sic)"

But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017

Congratulations to @Beyonce and the entire Knowles Carter family pic.twitter.com/YiAVd44TeS — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 1, 2017

Model Hailey Baldwin surprised fans by claiming she was "more excited" for the arrival of the twins than she is likely to be for her own future children.

She posted on Twitter: "I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child."

Chrissy Teigen - who is a close friend of the 'Halo' singer - also took to Twitter to show her support. She wrote: "But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. (sic)"

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard said: "I think we all really needed this. #twins #wcw @Beyonce (sic)"

Whilst Laverne Cox added: "Congratulations to @Beyonce and the entire Knowles Carter family (sic)"

What exciting news! We can't wait for the arrival!