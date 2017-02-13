Beyonce Didn't Let Her Pregnancy Get In The Way Of THIS Incredible Performance
The 'Formation' hitmaker took to the stage to sing songs from her critically acclaimed 'Lemonade' album, marking her FIRST appearance since announcing that she is expecting twins.
No one gives a performance like Queen Bey, and while the star may have missed out on the 'Album Of The Year' award to Adele, she certainly stole the evening by putting on a stellar show.
After being introduced by her mother Tina Knowles, Beyoncé kicked off the performance with a monologue about motherhood before giving a rousing rendition of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles”.
The scaled back performance made a drastic change to the complicated dance routines we've seen her do in the past.
She tenderly rubbed her baby bump which she dressed in a dazzling Egyptian-inspired outfit, as she opted for more simple yet effective choreography.
Other highlights came in the form of holograms featuring her daughter Blue Ivy and a levitating chair!
Oh Bey, you've outdone yourself yet again!
